Will Good Parents Let Their Kid Play High School Football Anymore?

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2, teams representing Pomona and Eaglecrest will face off at Mile High Stadium in the Class 5A championship game. But even as excitement builds for the contest, plenty of observers are wondering about something more fundamental: How much longer will good parents let their kids play high school football? This question is being asked more frequently in an age when worries about potentially fatal consequences from repeated blows to the head are growing. Now, research by a University of Colorado Boulder professor shows that 25,000 fewer boys played high school football across the country last season than the year before, continuing a trend that shows no signs of slowing.

"Since we're right in the middle of these changes at this point, everything is a hypothesis," acknowledges Roger Pielke Jr., director of CU Boulder's Sports Governance Center. "But when you look at the evidence that's out there, and at what's being reported regionally, it does seem that concern about the safety risk is one of the prominent factors that's leading to participation rates going down now, whereas they went up for several decades."

We explored some of these issues in the post headlined "The Mysterious and Tragic Death of Ex-CU Star Rashaan Salaam," about the onetime Heisman Trophy winner, who took his own life at Boulder's Eben G. Fine Park last December. Afterward, Salaam's brother reportedly said Rashaan had symptoms associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, defined as a "progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma, including symptomatic concussions."