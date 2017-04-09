From Tiny-Home Villages to the Urban-Camping Ban, Ten Stories About Homelessness
|
Brandon Marshall
Last week, three people who'd been given urban-camping ban citations were found guilty of breaking the law. But from the start of the trial, potential jurors questioned the law itself, proving the five-year-old ban on camping in Denver is as divisive as ever. It's just one issue we've covered lately related to homelessness; keep reading for our most recent coverage of one of Denver's biggest problems.
|
Chris Walker
1. In Controversial Trial, Homeless Found Guilty of Illegal Camping
|
Sketch by Karen Seed
2. Homeless Camping-Ban Trial, Day One: Potential Jurors Argue Law Is Immoral
|
Anthony Camera
3. Homeless Sweeps: Mayor Hancock Avoiding Calls to Testify in Class Action Suit
|
Chris Walker
4. How Will a Proposed Tiny-Home Village for the Homeless Be Governed?
|
Chris Walker
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Outlaws vs. Charlotte Hounds
TicketsSun., May. 7, 3:00pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs
TicketsMon., May. 8, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsThu., May. 11, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
TicketsFri., May. 26, 6:40pm
5. Homeless Man Who Had Blankets Taken by Cops Gets Some of His Items Back
Keep reading for more stories about homeless issues.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsMon., Apr. 10, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsFri., Apr. 21, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals
TicketsMon., Apr. 24, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsFri., May. 5, 6:40pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!