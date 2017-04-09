menu

From Tiny-Home Villages to the Urban-Camping Ban, Ten Stories About Homelessness

Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 7:49 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Brandon Marshall
Last week, three people who'd been given urban-camping ban citations were found guilty of breaking the law. But from the start of the trial, potential jurors questioned the law itself, proving the five-year-old ban on camping in Denver is as divisive as ever. It's just one issue we've covered lately related to homelessness; keep reading for our most recent coverage of one of Denver's biggest problems.

Chris Walker

1. In Controversial Trial, Homeless Found Guilty of Illegal Camping

Sketch by Karen Seed

2. Homeless Camping-Ban Trial, Day One: Potential Jurors Argue Law Is Immoral

Anthony Camera

3. Homeless Sweeps: Mayor Hancock Avoiding Calls to Testify in Class Action Suit

Chris Walker

4. How Will a Proposed Tiny-Home Village for the Homeless Be Governed?

Chris Walker

5. Homeless Man Who Had Blankets Taken by Cops Gets Some of His Items Back

Keep reading for more stories about homeless issues.


