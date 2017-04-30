Reader: If We Want People Off the Streets, We Need to Help Them

Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

This week, U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez granted class certification in a lawsuit that challenges Denver's homeless sweeps, arguing that the city has violated the Constitution, including the Fourth Amendment's protections against unlawful searches and seizures. Initially, the lawsuit filed by Jason Flores-Williams had just a few plaintiffs; now it has several thousand: The certified class covers every single person who finds themselves experiencing homelessness in Denver — at latest count, 3,600 in Denver County, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative.

And readers can agree on one thing: That's too many. Says Monica:

I'm sorry, but every time I go downtown I encounter multiple homeless people who are rude and if you don't give them anything they get pissed. I'm sick of the shit.



Responds Reags:

If we want people off of the streets, we need to help them get off. We are all human beings, and homelessness could happen to any of us. I know that some people suck, but that's life. If you want a change, be the change you want. Be kind, offer your free time to non-profits and shelters, love your family, coworkers, neighbors...through all the B.S.



What do you think Denver should do regarding homelessness?

