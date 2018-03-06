 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
This five-bedroom, 4,246 square-foot home at 1403 Forest Street in Denver, set on a 16,610 foot lot that also includes three other buildings, sold for $1 million in December. Other photos from the property are on view below.EXPAND
This five-bedroom, 4,246 square-foot home at 1403 Forest Street in Denver, set on a 16,610 foot lot that also includes three other buildings, sold for $1 million in December. Other photos from the property are on view below.
Kentwood Co at Cherry Creek file photo

How Denver's Average Single Family Home Price Rose to More than $500,000

Michael Roberts | March 6, 2018 | 6:55am
AA

According to the latest report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, single family home prices in Denver now average more than $500,000, the highest number ever recorded for such residences in the Mile High City. But this benchmark wasn't achieved by way of a sudden spike. The climb to this sum has been inexorable over the past year, with occasional clues that the market had plateaued proving false.

The complete DMAR report for March is accessible below. But its stats show that the "average sold price" for a detached single family home in the eleven Denver metro counties (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park) currently stands at $502,986. That's a 2.48 percent bump from last month and an 11.78 percent increase over this time last year.

Related Stories

In addition, condominiums in metro Denver are just off their peak. The March data shows an average sold price for condos at $345,632, down 0.25 percent from last month's record of $346,487.

That the costs are currently at these levels suggests that previous predictions about inventory catching up with demand may have been premature — and for that reason, plenty of folks may find themselves unable to make the jump from renting to buying. As noted by the DMAR in a section labeled "Market Insights," Denver metro home buyers must earn an average annual of $79,180.65 in order to afford a median-priced home.

The segment also quotes from the February 15 Westword post "Why Many Coloradans Are Being Left Behind Despite Booming Economy," which noted that average weekly wages adjusted for inflation have only risen $33 since 2000.

Continue to track the average price for a single family home and condominium in Denver metro from February 2017 to February 2018. The digits are illustrated with photos from January's slide show "Real Estate Porn: Inside Ten Recently Sold Million-Dollar Homes." They offer a look into a five-bedroom, 4,246 square-foot home at 1403 Forest Street, which sits on a 16,610 square foot property that includes three other buildings. It sold for $1 million in December.

As you'll see, the average home prices in each category are up by more than $50,000 in each category.

How Denver's Average Single Family Home Price Rose to More than $500,000EXPAND
Kentwood Co at Cherry Creek file photo

February 2017

Average single family home price: $449,998

Average condominium price: $295,537

March 2017

Average single family home price: $468,169

Average condominium price: $315,527

April 2017

Average single family home price: $486,015

Average condominium price: $318,706

How Denver's Average Single Family Home Price Rose to More than $500,000EXPAND
Kentwood Co at Cherry Creek file photo

May 2017

Average single family home price: $488,890

Average condominium price: $315,557

June 2017

Average single family home price: $487,180

Average condominium price: $332,428

July 2017

Average single family home price: $494,509

Average condominium price: $320,596

How Denver's Average Single Family Home Price Rose to More than $500,000EXPAND
Kentwood Co at Cherry Creek file photo

August 2017

Average single family home price: $480,048

Average condominium price: $316,973

September 2017

Average single family home price: $473,522

Average condominium price: $312,100

October 2017

Average single family home price: $485,911

Average condominium price: $330,075

November 2017

Average single family home price: $477,911

Average condominium price: $324,798

How Denver's Average Single Family Home Price Rose to More than $500,000EXPAND
Kentwood Co at Cherry Creek file photo

December 2017

Average single family home price: $483,950

Average condominium price: $340,292

January 2018

Average single family home price: $490,797

Average condominium price: $346,487

February 2018

Average single family home price: $502,986

Average condominium price: $345,632

Click to read the Denver Metro Association of Realtors' March 2018 report.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >