How Denver's Average Single Family Home Price Rose to More than $500,000

This five-bedroom, 4,246 square-foot home at 1403 Forest Street in Denver, set on a 16,610 foot lot that also includes three other buildings, sold for $1 million in December. Other photos from the property are on view below.

According to the latest report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, single family home prices in Denver now average more than $500,000, the highest number ever recorded for such residences in the Mile High City. But this benchmark wasn't achieved by way of a sudden spike. The climb to this sum has been inexorable over the past year, with occasional clues that the market had plateaued proving false.

The complete DMAR report for March is accessible below. But its stats show that the "average sold price" for a detached single family home in the eleven Denver metro counties (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park) currently stands at $502,986. That's a 2.48 percent bump from last month and an 11.78 percent increase over this time last year.