How Immigrants, Their Attorneys, Sanctuary Cities Are Navigating President Trump

President Donald Trump's hard-line stance on immigration has sent immigrants, their attorneys and sanctuary cities like Denver into a tizzy. Rumors of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and checkpoints are running rampant, and local attorneys are scrambling to provide accurate information to concerned, often frightened immigrants. Keep reading for ten stories about recent immigration issues.

1. Immigration Lawyers Scrambling to Address Fears of ICE Checkpoints and Raids

2. Awaiting Deportation, Immigrants in State Prisons Costing $37 Million a Year

3. Meet Marco Dorado, Exhibit A in What's Wrong With Trump's Immigration Policies

4. Denver Officials "Ready to Fight” Trump on Immigration Orders

5. Day Without Immigrants: Jeanette Vizguerra's Sanctuary Story Goes National

