How Jacob Magee Was Busted for Being Biggest Douchebag at a Broncos Game

Jacob Magee. Additional photos below. Denver District Attorney's Office

At every Broncos game, there are thousands of great people — and a few douchebags.

But judging by an arrest affidavit shared below, Jacob Magee was the douchebaggiest of the lot (and our latest Schmuck of the Week nominee) thanks to his decision to use a free ticket to Mile High Stadium as an excuse to take photos up an unsuspecting woman's skirt.

The police report offers some intriguing information about how investigators pinned him down — including tracing the ticket to the person who'd unwisely invited Magee to tag along.

Moreover, the speed with which the incident was featured by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers serves as a warning to potential future Schmucks that getting pervy at a Broncos game is a good way to guarantee that the hammer will come down fast.

On October 30, according to the affidavit, a Denver police officer working Mile High Stadium during Denver's 27-19 win over much-despised quarterback Philip Rivers and the San Diego Chargers was contacted by a woman who said she was waiting outside the men's room in section 101 for her husband to do his business when she felt her skirt move.

The scene of the crime. File photo

Related Stories Photos: Top twenty Philip Rivers hate memes

In response, she looked down to see a man wearing a cap and a Von Miller jersey "pulling his camera phone from under her skirt."

She quickly confronted the suspect and insisted he hand over his phone. He refused that demand and a similar one from her husband, who'd just emerged from the lavatory.

Things wound up getting physical between the husband and the suspect after that, with the latter eventually deciding to flee. He ran through the stadium's first level and managed to get away from the pursuing hubby.

The next week, a detective, assisted by the security manager at Mile High Stadium, found video footage of both the scuffle and the man using his ticket in an attempt to reenter the stadium. Here's a look at two screen captures disseminated by Crime Stoppers, which reveals that the suspect has a blade-style prosthetic leg.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

By checking the scanned and re-scanned ticket numbers, the detective was able to figure out its original purchaser. He ultimately traced the ticket to a woman who'd gotten multiple passes through her work.

The woman later told the investigator that she'd gone to the game with her boyfriend and his friend — Magee, who just happens to have a blade-style prosthetic leg.

Oh yeah: Magee, a Lafayette resident, is also a registered sex offender — and after the victimized woman and her husband correctly identified his DMV pic from a photo lineup, the cops promptly rounded him up. The Denver District Attorney's Office has now charged him with one invasion of privacy for sexual gratification count.

The only gratification he's getting now is the knowledge that on a day when Mile High Stadium was sold out, as usual, no one was a bigger jerk than him.

Not even Philip Rivers. Look below to see a larger version of Magee's booking photo and the arrest affidavit.