How NSFW Page Wound Up Being Linked on Senator Kevin Priola's Website

A not-safe-for-work Tumblr page featuring images such as a Pokémon named Squirtle having sex with a naked woman mistakenly wound up linked on the website for Colorado state senator Kevin Priola, a conservative Republican who prides himself on his family-values platform.

The link came as an unpleasant surprise to Priola aide Ryan Lynch, who was unaware that it existed until being informed by Westword earlier this week. Upon learning about the connection, Lynch immediately set about rectifying the situation while doing a little detective work to figure out what happened.

The owner of Priola Greenhouses, located in Henderson, Priola was elected as a representative from House District 30 in 2008, and four years later, he won a seat in newly created District 56. Along the way, he sponsored a wide variety of legislation, including a bill to allow craft-beer sales in grocery stores and unsuccessful measures related to "religious freedom in higher education."

In 2016, Priola ran for the state Senate, and after earning another victory, his website, KevinPriola.com, was redesigned to reflect his new position. And that's where the Tumblr trouble started.

According to Lynch, Post-N-Go, a company owned by another Republican state senator, Grand Junction's Ray Scott, was hired to link Priola's various social-media platforms to the site. In the process, Lynch believes, a company staffer inadvertently connected to a Tumblr page with the address kpriola.tumblr.com, not noticing that it consisted largely of flirty photos: a close-up of a breast sheathed in lingerie, a woman wearing only torn mesh that fails to disguise plenty of private parts, GIFs featuring couples having sex, and so on.

As for Priola's actual Tumblr page, its address has an extra letter: kgpriola.tumblr.com. Right now, it sports little content beyond a couple of family photos, including the one reproduced here.

Lynch believes the link to the NSFW Tumblr page was only on the blog page of the senator's site for a couple of weeks before its removal. "You can rest assured that Senator Priola wasn't posting those kinds of things," he says, adding, "It's just one of those weird things with the Internet."

If you think a graphic of Squirtle getting nasty is weird, that is.

