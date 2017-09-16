Reader: CDOT Deluding Itself Into Thinking Hyperloop Will Happen in Our Lifetime

On September 14, Hyperloop One announced ten winners of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, which is designed to "identify the new strongest Hyperloop routes in the world." And guess who made the cut? That's right, the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop, connecting Pueblo to Cheyenne. Hyperloop One even announced it would enter into a public-private partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a feasibility study here.

Good news, right? Some of our readers didn't think so. Says Janel:

It means we still can't get our shit together with light rail, but CDOT deludes itself into thinking it's going to pull off a hyperloop in our lifetimes?



Responds Melanie: