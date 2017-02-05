I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver
|
ABC via YouTube
This past week was a busy one in Denver, to be sure. Mayor Michael Hancock found himself in the crosshairs of a national debate raging about sanctuary cities and whether President Donald Trump would punish municipalities that are outspoken advocates of undocumented immigrants. Neil Gorsuch, a federal appellate judge in Denver, became Trump's pick to replace Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Scott Von Lanken, an RTD officer, was shot and killed at 16th and Wynkoop streets, the alleged shooter found just twenty minutes later by police.
Keep reading for more big stories in Denver from the past week.
|
Kristine Kirk
1. Richard Kirk Guilty Plea in Wife's Murder Means Pot Edibles Won't Be Put on Trial
|
Colorado Department of Transportation
2. I-25 and I-70 Projects on Trump Infrastructure Priority List — Sort of
|
By U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Department of Homeland Security) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
3. Does Trump Consider Denver a Sanctuary City Based on ICE Reports?
|
Neil Gorsuch
ABC via YouTube
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals
TicketsMon., Apr. 24, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsFri., May. 5, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
TicketsFri., May. 26, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsMon., May. 29, 1:10pm
4. Colorado's Neil Gorsuch: Who Opposes Supreme Court Nominee and Why
Keep reading for more of the biggest stories in Denver right now.
|
Joshua Cummings
5. Accused Killer Joshua Cummings at First Court Appearance: Tiny, Swollen, Weird
|
Laura Kriho
Nick Lucchesi
6. Remembering Laura Kriho, Outspoken Cannabis Advocate and True Believer
7. Denver Rents Are Going Up Again
|
Westword illustration
8. 65 Percent of Denver Police Shootings Questionable or Problematic, Study Says
|
Chris Walker
9. Denver Officials "Ready to Fight” Trump on Immigration Orders
|
Holly Moore
10. Holly Moore: Family Suspects Murder in Teen's Death Ruled Suicide
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
SCL Battle of the Badges
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 1:00pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 6:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsMon., Apr. 10, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsFri., Apr. 21, 6:40pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!