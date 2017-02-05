I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver

ABC via YouTube

This past week was a busy one in Denver, to be sure. Mayor Michael Hancock found himself in the crosshairs of a national debate raging about sanctuary cities and whether President Donald Trump would punish municipalities that are outspoken advocates of undocumented immigrants. Neil Gorsuch, a federal appellate judge in Denver, became Trump's pick to replace Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Scott Von Lanken, an RTD officer, was shot and killed at 16th and Wynkoop streets, the alleged shooter found just twenty minutes later by police.

Keep reading for more big stories in Denver from the past week.

Kristine Kirk Facebook

1. Richard Kirk Guilty Plea in Wife's Murder Means Pot Edibles Won't Be Put on Trial

Colorado Department of Transportation

2. I-25 and I-70 Projects on Trump Infrastructure Priority List — Sort of

By U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Department of Homeland Security) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

3. Does Trump Consider Denver a Sanctuary City Based on ICE Reports?

Neil Gorsuch ABC via YouTube

4. Colorado's Neil Gorsuch: Who Opposes Supreme Court Nominee and Why

Joshua Cummings Instagram

5. Accused Killer Joshua Cummings at First Court Appearance: Tiny, Swollen, Weird

Laura Kriho Nick Lucchesi

6. Remembering Laura Kriho, Outspoken Cannabis Advocate and True Believer

7. Denver Rents Are Going Up Again

Westword illustration

8. 65 Percent of Denver Police Shootings Questionable or Problematic, Study Says

Chris Walker

9. Denver Officials "Ready to Fight” Trump on Immigration Orders

Holly Moore Facebook

10. Holly Moore: Family Suspects Murder in Teen's Death Ruled Suicide