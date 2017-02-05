menu

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver

Protesters Gather at Denver International Airport to Decry Trump's Refugee Ban


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 7:32 a.m.
By Westword Staff
I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver
ABC via YouTube
A A

This past week was a busy one in Denver, to be sure. Mayor Michael Hancock found himself in the crosshairs of a national debate raging about sanctuary cities and whether President Donald Trump would punish municipalities that are outspoken advocates of undocumented immigrants. Neil Gorsuch, a federal appellate judge in Denver, became Trump's pick to replace Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Scott Von Lanken, an RTD officer, was shot and killed at 16th and Wynkoop streets, the alleged shooter found just twenty minutes later by police.

Keep reading for more big stories in Denver from the past week.

Kristine Kirk
Kristine Kirk
Facebook

1. Richard Kirk Guilty Plea in Wife's Murder Means Pot Edibles Won't Be Put on Trial

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver
Colorado Department of Transportation

2. I-25 and I-70 Projects on Trump Infrastructure Priority List — Sort of

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver
By U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Department of Homeland Security) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

3. Does Trump Consider Denver a Sanctuary City Based on ICE Reports?

Neil Gorsuch
Neil Gorsuch
ABC via YouTube

Upcoming Events

4. Colorado's Neil Gorsuch: Who Opposes Supreme Court Nominee and Why

Keep reading for more of the biggest stories in Denver right now.

Joshua Cummings
Joshua Cummings
Instagram

5. Accused Killer Joshua Cummings at First Court Appearance: Tiny, Swollen, Weird

Laura Kriho
Laura Kriho
Nick Lucchesi

6. Remembering Laura Kriho, Outspoken Cannabis Advocate and True Believer

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver
ApartmentGuide.com

7. Denver Rents Are Going Up Again

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver
Westword illustration

8. 65 Percent of Denver Police Shootings Questionable or Problematic, Study Says

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver
Chris Walker

9. Denver Officials "Ready to Fight” Trump on Immigration Orders

Holly Moore
Holly Moore
Facebook

10. Holly Moore: Family Suspects Murder in Teen's Death Ruled Suicide

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >