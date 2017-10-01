Reader: Is a "Sanctuary" City Really Just a Target?

Late last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement lauded its success with "Operation Safe City," a nationwide immigration roundup in cities that the feds consider "sanctuary" jurisdictions; the action resulted in 498 persons being arrested between September 24 and September 27 — including 63 in Denver. Although there's no legal definition of a sanctuary city and Denver officials have tried to maneuver around that label, with these arrests the feds make it clear what they think. Asks Gregory:

So marking cities as "sanctuary" really does nothing except put a target on those residents? Does Denver or any other city have power to actually protect any of these people?



Explains Kevin:

Sanctuary cities simply means the city law enforcement will not be enforcing immigration law as it's a waste of resources and falls under the purview of the federal government.

