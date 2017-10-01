 


Reader: Is a "Sanctuary" City Really Just a Target?
Wikimedia Commons

Reader: Is a "Sanctuary" City Really Just a Target?

Westword Staff | October 1, 2017 | 7:36am
AA

Late last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement lauded its success with "Operation Safe City," a nationwide immigration roundup in cities that the feds consider "sanctuary" jurisdictions; the action resulted in 498 persons being arrested between September 24 and September 27 — including 63 in Denver. Although there's no legal definition of a sanctuary city and Denver officials have tried to maneuver around that label, with these arrests the feds make it clear what they think. Asks Gregory: 

So marking cities as "sanctuary" really does nothing except put a target on those residents? Does Denver or any other city have power to actually protect any of these people?

Explains Kevin: 

Sanctuary cities simply means the city law enforcement will not be enforcing immigration law as it's a waste of resources and falls under the purview of the federal government.

Adds Joseph: 

Time to run the feds out of our state wild-west style.

But then there's this from Smoker: 

Good, someone needs to do it since locals just arrest and let go. All previously arrested, all previously illegal, all did nothing towards citizenship.

Keep reading for more of our recent coverage on ICE and the sanctuary-city issue.

Reader: Is a "Sanctuary" City Really Just a Target? (2)
Youtube

ICE Raids Target "Sanctuary Jurisdictions," Including Denver

Reader: Is a "Sanctuary" City Really Just a Target? (3)
Westword

ICE Courthouse Busts Ten Times Higher Than City Knew

Reader: Is a "Sanctuary" City Really Just a Target? (4)
Meyer Law Office

How Denver Is Counteracting ICE Agents Operating in Courthouses

