iHeartMedia, Owner of KOA, The Fox and More, Files for Bankruptcy

Rick Lewis and Kathy Lee, left and center, host the morning show on The Fox and the afternoon drive program on KOA in tandem with Dave Logan, right.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of iHeartMedia represents a startling descent in fortunes for a corporation that owns more than 800 radio stations across the country, including ten of the most powerful signals in the Denver market. The firm once known as Clear Channel insists that it will be business as usual during the bankruptcy process, but its circumstances are already drastically reduced from the period around the turn of the century when it was considered an unassailable broadcasting colossus.

The Denver-area stations owned by iHeartMedia are Channel 93.3 (KTCL), 95.7 The Party (KPTT), 97.3 KBCO, 103.5 The Fox (KRFX), KOA Newsradio (at 850 AM and 94.1 FM), 107.9 KBPI, 630 KHOW, Orange and Blue 760 (KDSP) and 106.7 The Bull (KWBL). The first filing in the bankruptcy case as well as a docket filled with dozens of additional documents put forward on March 14 and 15 are accessible below.

One illustration of the former Clear Channel's muscle can be found in our 2001 feature article "Taking on the Empire," about a lawsuit filed against the outfit by the promotion concern Nobody in Particular Presents. At the time, the San Antonio-based "company and its various subsidiaries own approximately 1,200 radio stations in the United States (and several hundred more overseas)," we wrote at the time. "It also holds Premiere Radio Networks, the country's most prominent purveyor of syndicated radio programming (Rush Limbaugh and Dr. Laura Schlessinger head its talent roster); nineteen television stations; over 700,000 billboards and related advertising forums; and Clear Channel Entertainment, a live-event arm (known until July as SFX) that dominates the concert medium from sea to shining sea."