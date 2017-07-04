Reader: Stop Arguing About Immigration and Remember the Statue of Liberty's Words!

EXPAND Can City Hall fight ICE? Brandon Marshall

On the Fourth of July, people don't just eat hot dogs and watch fireworks: They remember the principles on which this country was founded, and its reputation as a haven for people yearning to live free.

That reputation is harder to uphold these days. In April, Mayor Michael Hancock and members of the Denver City Council sent a letter to the director of the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office requesting that ICE stay out of Denver’s courthouses. In June, ICE flatly rejected that request, arguing that it was safer for ICE agents to use public courthouse hallways to conduct their operations because everyone has to enter the courthouse through secure screening.

And as with seemingly all immigration issues, readers disagree over that move. Says Steven:

So a federal law enforcement agency is actually upholding the laws? What seems to be the problem?



Responds Virginia:

For ICE, it's way easier for their lazy selves to arrest a law-abiding immigrant than a drug dealer or a thief. That dangerous for them. I hope all the GOP who use immigrant labor will soon have to clean their own houses, do their own yard work, etc. and pay far more to build new homes.



Adds Leonhardt:

An illegal immigrant is an illegal immigrant. You can't be "law-abiding" if you're here illegally.



Comments Steve:

This shouldn't even be an issue today and frankly, if the immigration laws we have had been enforced over the last thirty years, like they are supposed to, we wouldn't be talking about an "immigration problem" today.



Responds Susan:

On the Fourth of July, stop arguing about immigration and remember the words on the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free..."



And Brandon concludes:

It will be nice when this country can focus on things that aren't "low-hanging fruit" and tackle actual issues.

What do you think of ICE's actions? What "actual issues" would you like this country to tackle?