Immigration: Ten Stories on How the Issue Hits Colorado

The Ten Most Nerd-tastic Signs at the Women's March on Denver


Immigration: Ten Stories on How the Issue Hits Colorado

Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 7:24 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Immigration: Ten Stories on How the Issue Hits Colorado
Shutterstock
As President Donald Trump grapples with a campaign promise to complete a wall between the U.S. and Mexico — and protesters rally at Denver International Airport to welcome an immigrant's arrival to the place he considers home — Colorado continues to struggle with its own immigration issues. See the slideshow about the January 28 DIA protest here, and keep reading for ten more stories about immigration written before and during the Trump era.

Immigration: Ten Stories on How the Issue Hits Colorado
Westword illustration

Marijuana Is Legal in Colorado — But Only If You're a U.S. Citizen

Immigration: Ten Stories on How the Issue Hits Colorado
Shutterstock

For Immigrant Kids in Denver, Trump's Election Is Their 9/11

Sarah Jackson started Casa de Paz in 2012 after a life-changing trip to the U.S. and Mexico border.
Sarah Jackson started Casa de Paz in 2012 after a life-changing trip to the U.S. and Mexico border.
Anthony Camera

Detained Immigrants in Aurora and Their Families Find a Home at Casa de Paz

The modest Casa de Paz space has hosted families of detainees held in Aurora's immigration detention center since 2012.
The modest Casa de Paz space has hosted families of detainees held in Aurora’s immigration detention center since 2012.
Anthony Camera

Casa de Paz Is Now Hosting Immigrants and Families in an Actual "Casa"

