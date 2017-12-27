Jon Caldara Will Crown Colorado's Californian of the Year

Who will be Colorado's 2017 Californian of the Year? That's not a typo; it's the latest stunt coming from the Independence Institute, whose president, Jon Caldara, recently penned an essay castigating those who would "change our once liberty-loving state into East California."
According to Caldara, "The Colorado Character is craving the freedom to make your own decisions. The Californian Character is making decisions for other people." And so he cooked up the 2017 Californian of the Year Award. Last week, the Independence Institute announced the five finalists, including a party-pooping Brit who wants to end the all-American tradition of mutton bustin', a sport that hit the international radar when U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch name-checked it during his congressional hearings. And the quasi-Californians are:
Christine Berg, mayor of Lafayette, for her leadership and vote to make Lafayette the first city in Colorado to bar local restaurants from advertising “sugar drinks” on kids’ menus.
Jared Polis, gubernatorial hopeful, multi-millionaire and U.S. Congressman for his goal to out-Cali Cali with his “goal” of 100% renewable energy by 2040 at a cost of only $44 billion.
Brandon Rietheimer, citizen activist, Bernie sycophant and manager of a Red Robin restaurant, for his work in forcing Denver building owners to plant lawns on their roofs.
Jerry Sonnenberg, state senator, conservative when in his rural home district and liberal when under the gold dome for destroying TABOR by raising taxes and debt to all Coloradans without asking voters first.
And finally there's Aidan Cook, animal-rights activist and snazzy millennial-beard aficionado, for his efforts to end the time-honored and children-loved activity of “mutton-busting” at the Western Stock Show.
For the past week, the Independence Institute has been collecting votes on its site; a panel of judges has since determined the winner, who will be announced today, December 27.
Californians, go home.
