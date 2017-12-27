Jon Caldara Will Crown Colorado's Californian of the Year

Who will be Colorado's 2017 Californian of the Year? That's not a typo; it's the latest stunt coming from the Independence Institute, whose president, Jon Caldara, recently penned an essay castigating those who would "change our once liberty-loving state into East California."

According to Caldara, "The Colorado Character is craving the freedom to make your own decisions. The Californian Character is making decisions for other people." And so he cooked up the 2017 Californian of the Year Award. Last week, the Independence Institute announced the five finalists, including a party-pooping Brit who wants to end the all-American tradition of mutton bustin', a sport that hit the international radar when U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch name-checked it during his congressional hearings. And the quasi-Californians are: