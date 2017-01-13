menu

Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes

The Ten Worst Avalanches in Colorado History


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 5:42 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional images below.
Additional images below.
Thinkstock file photo
A A

Our zip codes say a lot about our income level, whether we realize it or not, as our previous list of the ten wealthiest zip codes in Denver made clear. But now, a website allows us to go beyond mere dollars and cents to get a better feel for the differences made by those digits in some of the Mile High City's most iconic areas.

The zip code look-up feature at Esri.com provides mini-profiles that give an idea of what kinds of people live in each zone (renters, homeowners, etc.) in addition to demographic info about median income and age of residents.

The info provides a different way to think about places such as LoDo, RiNo and Highland, all examined below. Likewise, the juxtaposition of 80238 — Stapleton — and 80239 — Montbello — demonstrates how much of an impact a single number can make.

Look below for information about the aforementioned five zip codes, featuring photos and Esri.com graphics.

Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (2)
YouTube file photo

80202 — LoDo

Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (3)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (4)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (5)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (6)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (7)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (8)
YouTube file photo

80216 — RiNo

Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (9)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (10)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (11)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (12)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (13)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (14)
YouTube file photo

80211 — Highland

Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (15)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (16)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (17)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (18)
Esri.com
Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (19)
Esri.com

Continue for zip code information about Stapleton and Montbello.

Related Stories


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >