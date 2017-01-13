Inside Five of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes

Additional images below. Thinkstock file photo

Our zip codes say a lot about our income level, whether we realize it or not, as our previous list of the ten wealthiest zip codes in Denver made clear. But now, a website allows us to go beyond mere dollars and cents to get a better feel for the differences made by those digits in some of the Mile High City's most iconic areas.

The zip code look-up feature at Esri.com provides mini-profiles that give an idea of what kinds of people live in each zone (renters, homeowners, etc.) in addition to demographic info about median income and age of residents.

The info provides a different way to think about places such as LoDo, RiNo and Highland, all examined below. Likewise, the juxtaposition of 80238 — Stapleton — and 80239 — Montbello — demonstrates how much of an impact a single number can make.

Look below for information about the aforementioned five zip codes, featuring photos and Esri.com graphics.

80202 — LoDo

80216 — RiNo

80211 — Highland

