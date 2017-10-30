Interactive Data Shows Frequency of ICE Arrests Inside Colorado Courthouses

The controversy around arrests of non-citizens at courthouses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents has only heightened as more media outlets around the nation shine a light on the practice. In mid-September, New Yorkers were outraged when four undocumented immigrants were arrested by undercover ICE agents at a Brooklyn courthouse. Then on September 18, ICE agents tried to arrest a Latino man outside of an Oregon courthouse during a protest against ICE courthouse arrests. That ended up being an egg on the face of ICE once it was revealed that the person ICE tried to arrest was a U.S. citizen and courthouse employee.

Cities like Denver and powerful judicial voices, including the chief justices of California's and Oregon's supreme courts, have blasted ICE for piggybacking on court dates for non-immigration-related cases to make arrests. The concern is that the arrests undermine trust in the judiciary, and could prevent undocumented individuals from participating in trials out of fear. Denver prosecutors have already had to drop nine domestic-violence cases after witnesses refused to show up to the courthouse, citing concern over ICE agents stalking its hallways. A bulk of the media coverage has focused on individual arrests or on videos, such as those published by the Meyer Law Office in Denver — when the practice was first documented in Colorado.