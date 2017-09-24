Reader: Biggest Criminals in Your Neighborhoods Are the Rich, Developers, Hotel Owners

For anyone who thinks gentrification is somehow a cure-all for neighborhood crime, think again. A shooting on September 20 in RiNo, and several other high-profile killings this year in the area, prove crime and gentrification aren't as intertwined as some might think. Readers had quite a bit to say about "New Shooting Shows Gentrification Hasn't Stopped Violence Near RiNo," the post we wrote about the shooting at 31st Avenue and Marion Street.
Says Connie:
And it's not going to! That neighborhood will always belong to the globeville/ elyeria residents that still live nearby! Just because they built overpriced apartments for days along the broadway/Brighton blvd route doesn't change a damn thing! Same with the "highlands" that will forever be Northside territory! It doesn't matter who you move into it! Lol!
Writes Ter:
Never forget: the biggest criminals in your neighborhoods are the rich, the developers, the hotel owners, the police officers and the mayor and his cronies. All of these powers are systematically hurting poor people for profit and votes and white social order.
Explains RD:
Does Denver have crime? Yes, it does. Every big city does. However, the houses are still up and running. Come to Detroit, where they burn down entire blocks of houses. Don't count on the cops/fire to show up...ever! For as dangerous as Denver can be, it's Disneyland compared to other places.
Argues Lainie:
Your headline implies gentrification is some sort of crime reduction strategy. Not how it works.
Says Cheresa:
Gentrification doesn't stop any hood from being the hood. You can put a hefty price tag on it and it's still the same place with a different name.
