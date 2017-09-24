Reader: Biggest Criminals in Your Neighborhoods Are the Rich, Developers, Hotel Owners

For anyone who thinks gentrification is somehow a cure-all for neighborhood crime, think again. A shooting on September 20 in RiNo, and several other high-profile killings this year in the area, prove crime and gentrification aren't as intertwined as some might think. Readers had quite a bit to say about "New Shooting Shows Gentrification Hasn't Stopped Violence Near RiNo," the post we wrote about the shooting at 31st Avenue and Marion Street.

Says Connie:

And it's not going to! That neighborhood will always belong to the globeville/ elyeria residents that still live nearby! Just because they built overpriced apartments for days along the broadway/Brighton blvd route doesn't change a damn thing! Same with the "highlands" that will forever be Northside territory! It doesn't matter who you move into it! Lol!



Writes Ter: