Reader: When It Comes to Guns, Leave Keanu Reeves Alone!

Keanu Reeves, as seen in The Matrix and John Wick , has been improperly blamed for two of the worst school shootings.

Keanu Reeves might be known in Hollywood as a decent person, but to some in the gun debate, his films are the reason mass shooters carry out heinous crimes. Two days after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed seventeen students and teachers at a high school, a Florida Republican argued that the violence in Reeves's John Wick films had glorified guns and desensitized viewers to their potential dangers. Representative Brian Mast did not, of course, argue that guns should be more closely regulated.

"What do we do with the biggest pusher of violence?" Mast asked on NPR. "The biggest pusher of violence is, hands down, Hollywood movies [and] hands down, the video-game market. When you look at Call of Duty — when you look at movies like John Wick — the societal impact of people being desensitized to killing in ways that are different than how someone on the battlefield is desensitized, is troubling, and very different."

But readers call bullshit (mostly). Kristi argues:

