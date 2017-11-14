How Close Hick Came to Proclaiming a Day to Honor an Accused Groper

On November 1, the National Jewish Fund announced an event scheduled for today, in honor of oil tycoon Jack Grynberg, a past Westword profile subject. The release announced that Governor John Hickenlooper would officially declare November 14 "Jack Grynberg Day," with his chief of staff, Doug Friednash, scheduled to present the proclamation in person. But the get-together has been called off at the last minute amid uncomfortable headlines about sexual-harassment accusations made against the 85-year-old Grynberg by former employees. And now, all parties concerned, including Hickenlooper, are trying to distance themselves from potential embarrassment over association with an alleged groper in the age of Harvey Weinstein.

Grynberg was up for an honor from the Jewish National Fund as the result of a huge donation lauded on the JNF's website. The lead paragraph to the Grynberg post, which remains online at this writing, reads: "Immigrants’ stories of their journeys to the Holy Land will live on thanks to the generosity and foresight of Denver, CO resident Jack Grynberg and his gift of $1.3 million to Jewish National Fund’s Atlit Detention Camp. Grynberg’s gift will be used for a new exhibit within a C46 airplane that will interactively tell the story of clandestine Jewish immigration by air, allowing visitors to feel as if they themselves were making the secret journey to Israel."

The gift prompted the aforementioned November 1 Jewish National Fund press release, which reads: "Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has declared November 14, 2017 'Jack Grynberg Day.' The Governor’s Chief of Staff Doug Friednash will present the proclamation. He will also recognize Jack Grynberg’s $1.3 million contribution to Jewish National Fund to build a unique exhibit in Israel that will interactively tell the post-Holocaust story of clandestine Jewish immigration to Israel."