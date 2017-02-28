Jalecc Taylor's Probation in Little Brother's Death Actually a Life Sentence, DA Says

Anthony Hemmings, also known as Anthony Jemel Hemmings-Taylor. Family photo via CBS4

Update: Teen Jalecc Taylor has been sentenced to two years of intensive supervised probation under the juvenile system for negligent child abuse resulting in the death of Anthony Hemmings, his ten-year-old brother, last year.

Anthony was fatally shot at his Aurora home, located in the 1500 block of Galena Street, on June 4, 2016. The incident took place after he and Jalecc "began handling a loaded handgun," notes the 17th Judicial District DA's Office, which prosecuted the case and decided to try Jalecc as a juvenile even though he was less than a month away from his eighteenth birthday when the shooting occurred. See our previous coverage below.

Jalecc will be required to attend school or work full-time during his probationary sentence.

In a statement, 17th Judicial Distrct DA Dave Young said, "This is the right outcome for this case. This was an accidental shooting, and as a result, Jalecc Taylor's little brother lost his life. This tragedy is the result of a juvenile in possession of a handgun. The purpose of a juvenile sentence is to rehabilitate the juvenile so that he will never enter the criminal justice system again. Mr. Taylor received a life sentence today, because every day for the rest of his life, he will be thinking about his brother."

Update, 3:46 p.m. June 9, 2016: Jalecc Taylor has now been formally charged with negligent child abuse resulting in the death of his little brother, Anthony Jemel Hemmings-Taylor, as well as possession of a handgun as a juvenile.

Yes, that's right — as a juvenile. The Aurora Police Department used Taylor's name and sent out a booking photo of him even though he was thirteen days shy of his eighteenth birthday when the tragic shooting of young Jemel took place.

Now, however, the case is moving forward in juvenile court, and according to the APD, the judge at an advisement hearing that took place today has ordered that all photos of the teen sent out by the department be removed from "all media web and social-media sites." Accordingly, we have removed the mug shot and two photos shared on Taylor's Facebook page.

Update, 6:15 a.m. June 8: Earlier this week, we told you about the tragic shooting death of ten-year-old Anthony Hemmings, also known as Anthony Jemel Hemmings-Taylor; see our previous coverage below.

As we noted, the boy's shooting was described as "accidental" and "self-inflicted" — and while no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the incident, the Aurora Police Department stressed that its investigation was ongoing.

Now, the APD has made a bust.

The person taken into custody? Jalecc Taylor, Anthony's big brother.

At 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, as we noted in our initial post, Aurora police officers responded to the Nordic Arms Apartments, 1575 Galena Street, on a report of shots fired.

There they found the boy dead.

Subsequent reports maintain that the family was just moving into the apartment and was in the midst of unpacking — the implication being that the gun that fired the fatal shot had not yet been properly stowed.

Afterward, the community focused on the loss of young Anthony, who was called Jemel by his loved ones. On Monday, a peace memorial and march was held in his name, and among the attendees was Aurora police chief Nick Metz.

Aurora police chief Nick Metz at the peace memorial and march. Aurora Police Department Facebook page

But Metz's attendance clearly didn't prevent the criminal probe into the shooting from going forward.

And the next day, the APD announced Jalecc Taylor's arrest.

The suspected charge: negligent child abuse resulting in death, a felony.

This suggests that the gun was owned by Jalecc, who's being held responsible for it winding up in his little brother's hands. But thus far, no details about the incident have been released.

At last report, Jalecc was being held on a $10,000 bond at the LINK Juvenile Assessment Center in Adams County.

Yes, Jalecc is currently a juvenile; he's seventeen, an age at which the names of suspects typically aren't made public.

But Jalecc was less than two weeks from his eighteenth birthday when the fatal shooting took place. His birthday is June 16.

The APD stresses that the case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional details is encouraged to contact Detective Bob Wesner, a member of the Crimes Against Children unit, at 303-739-6093.

Original post, 7:22 a.m. June 6: As we've reported, there have been a troubling number of gunshot deaths in Aurora of late.

Among the responses we received to a late May post about three people killed in two separate incidents that took place within hours of each other came from a reader who wrote that violence in Aurora is why he carries a gun.

But firearm access doesn't guarantee that a homicide will be prevented.

Indeed, such weapons can cause a tragedy if they fall into the wrong hands.

Case in point: Anthony Hemmings, age ten, was killed this past Friday, June 3, from what loved ones say was an accidental gunshot wound.

The incident is being marked at 6 p.m. tonight with a peace memorial and march.

After the shooting. Fox31

At 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, according to the Aurora Police Department, officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the Nordic Arms Apartments, located at 1575 Galena Street.

Upon their arrival, personnel found Hemmings (also known as Anthony Jemel Hemmings-Taylor) suffering from a gunshot wound inside a lower-level unit.

Rescue personnel were summoned, but the boy, who had just completed the fourth grade and is described as having been both bright and promising. didn't respond to treatment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another look at the shooting scene. Fox31

The APD has yet to share additional details.

However, family members speaking to Fox31 reveal that they had just moved into an apartment in the Nordic Arms and were still in the midst of unpacking when the shooting took place.

The implication: The gun was found before it could be properly stored — and Hemmings's life ended as a result.

The next day, those in the boy's circle began bringing balloons and other items to the apartment.

Family members mourn Anthony's passing. Fox31

Visitors included Aurora Public School Board Secretary Eric Nelson, who's currently running for state representative in Colorado House District 42.

Nelson is among those who'll be taking part in what's being termed a peace memorial and march at 6 p.m. today, June 6, at the MLK Library, located at 9898 East Colfax Avenue.

Also participating: Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

On Facebook, Nelson shared additional details.

Eric Nelson joins mourners in prayer. Fox31

"There will be a few speeches for twenty minutes," he wrote. "We will then march to where the young man was shot at 16th/Galena. APD will assist with traffic control. Please pass the word."

Topics will include both gun violence and gun safety.

Thus far, no one has been charged in the shooting, which remains under investigation. If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact Aurora Detective Sergeant Bob Wesner at 303-739-6093.

Our sincere condolences.