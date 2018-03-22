James Mack Goes From Coke Arrest With Ex-Bronco to $3M Mailing Pot Bust

Former Denver Bronco Travis Henry prior to the cocaine deal that took down him and James Mack.

Westminster's James Mack is the latest Coloradan to be sentenced for mailing marijuana, and it's no surprise that he earned considerably more than the one year in federal prison doled out to Arvada's Mark Koenig for the offense last month. While Koenig was found guilty of shipping between 950 grams and 1.6 kilograms of cannabis during four incidents, Mack is said to have posted multiple pounds of pot to Kansas-based cohort Justin Polson on a weekly basis for nearly three years. And this won't be Mack's first trip to prison for a high-profile drug case. He was convicted in 2009 for his involvement in a cocaine deal that teamed him with former Denver Bronco Travis Henry.

Today, the typical Broncos fan may not remember Henry. After all, he was better known for fathering nine children with nine different women than for his performances with the squad during the 2007 season, which was marred for him by injuries and reports of positive tests for weed. He was released by the team in July 2008, mere months before he and Mack were fitted for cuffs thanks to some shenanigans in Montana.