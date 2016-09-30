Jamie Rivera Takes Togetherness a Little Too Far — Straight to Jail

A Facebook photo of Jamie Rivera. Additional images below. Facebook

True romantics love stories about couples who want to be together through thick and thin.

But an episode in the life of Jamie Rivera is an exception to that rule — one that's earned her our latest Schmuck of Week honors.

In recent days, Rivera insisted that she be arrested alongside "her man," Lawrence Archuleta. And when the authorities initially ignored her pleas, she allegedly slapped one of them around until he was convinced.

The story comes to us from the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, which notes that just after midnight on September 23, Colorado State Patrol troopers were called to a hit-and-run accident near the busy intersection of North Avenue and 29 and 1/2 Road.

Archuleta was suspected of driving the vehicle in question — something he admitted to the troopers, according to his arrest affidavit.

Not so, Rivera maintained. She insisted, loudly, that she be taken into custody, since she'd been the one driving when the crash took place.

Given that Rivera's seat is said to have been too far from the steering wheel for the ride's pedals to be in reach of her feet, this didn't prove to be an especially convincing argument — and the troopers told her to stay at home with her two kids.

Instead, Rivera allegedly supplemented the yelling she'd been doing with a series of slaps — and when one of them connected with the trooper's face, she was taken to a cell of her very own.

