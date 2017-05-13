menu

Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago

Ten Stories About the Rise and Fall of the 16th Street Mall


Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago

Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 6:32 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago
Chris Walker
Though many people in Denver — and around the globe, for that matter — look to Jeanette Vizguerra, an undocumented mother-turned-activist, for inspiration, she's got plenty of detractors, too, as we learned after Chris Walker wrote "Jeanette Vizguerra Will Stay in U.S. Until at Least 2019, Leaves Sanctuary." Says Henry:

How is this good news? She should have been deported years ago. We either have laws or we don't.

 Adds Alycla:

This country really needs to grow a pair of balls. If they cared half as much about the LEGAL people in this country as they do the illegals, [we] would be in much better state.

But supports were quick to respond, too. Says Jo Anne:  

She should remain here! Where in the hell does Trump want these people to go in Mexico? That's not their home...America is fool!!


Keep reading for our coverage of Vizguerra over the years.

Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago
Courtesy of the Meyer Law Office

1. Jeanette Vizguerra Named One of Time's 100 Most Influential People

Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago
Chris Walker

2. Day Without Immigrants: Jeanette Vizguerra's Sanctuary Story Goes National

Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago
Chris Walker

3. Jeanette Vizguerra Facing Deportation After She Was Arrested at ICE Supervision Visit

Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago
Jake Holschuh

4. Undocumented Immigrants are Going Public to Stop Their Deportations

Reader: Jeanette Vizguerra Should Have Been Deported Years Ago
Melanie Asmar

5. Jeanette Vizguerra Deportation Decision Delayed, but Supporters Promise Fight Will Go On

