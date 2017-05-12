menu

Jeanette Vizguerra Will Stay in U.S. Until at Least 2019, Leaves Sanctuary

Desperate Househunters Send Letter to Owners Whose Homes Aren't for Sale


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Jeanette Vizguerra Will Stay in U.S. Until at Least 2019, Leaves Sanctuary

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 6:23 a.m.
By Chris Walker
Jeanette Vizguerra took sanctuary in a Denver church on February 15, 2017.
Jeanette Vizguerra took sanctuary in a Denver church on February 15, 2017.
Jake Holschuh
A A

When Jeanette Vizguerra took sanctuary in the basement of the First Unitarian Society in mid-February, the undocumented mother of four from Denver became one of the faces of resistance to President Donald Trump and his platform of increased immigration enforcement.

Vizguerra’s story has been carried by publications across the globe, and her notoriety only increased in April when she was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Vizguerra has just been granted a stay of removal by immigration officials that will protect her from deportation through at least March of 2019, her attorney Hans Meyer has announced.

Today, May 12, Vizguerra will leave sanctuary for the first time since February 15. She and the Meyer Law Office have scheduled a press conference for 8 a.m., at which time more details are expected to emerge as to why immigration officials have changed their minds after ordering Vizguerra’s deportation earlier this year.

The church where Jeanette Vizguerra found sanctuary.
The church where Jeanette Vizguerra found sanctuary.
First Unitarian

Related Stories

Vizguerra took up sanctuary after a previous stay of her removal expired. The activist has been fighting her deportation since 2009, when she became known to immigration enforcement after being pulled over by police and not having a driver’s license or vehicle insurance.

Since that time, Vizguerra has been waiting on an application for a special “U Visa” that would allow her to remain in the United States, where three of her children are citizens and her eldest daughter is a DACA recipient.

In a press release sent late on Thursday, attorney Meyer said, “Jeanette Vizguerra has demonstrated unimaginable courage to fight for her family, for basic due process of law, and for fundamental fairness in our immigration system. Jeanette is a living example of the true American values of courage, integrity, and perseverance. I am proud to stand alongside her as we work to secure fairness and humanity in both her U visa immigration case as well as our nation’s immigration laws.”

Jeanette Vizguerra holds up a copy of her certificate stating that she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.
Jeanette Vizguerra holds up a copy of her certificate stating that she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.
Courtesy of the Meyer Law Office

The release also included statements from Senator Michael Bennet and Congressman Jared Polis, both of whom had introduced bills in Washington, D.C., advocating on Vizguerra’s behalf.

While also referring to another Denver case, that of Arturo Hernandez Garcia, Bennet said, "I am pleased to hear that Jeanette and Arturo have been granted temporary stays.... These Coloradans have lived in our state for years, contributed to our economy, and should never have been targets for deportation in the first place."

Added Polis: “After [Vizguerra lived] in a church basement for months, ICE has finally decided to do what they should have done in the first place and given her a new stay of removal while Congress considers legislation specific to her case.”

Chris Walker
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >