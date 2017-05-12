Jeanette Vizguerra Will Stay in U.S. Until at Least 2019, Leaves Sanctuary

Jeanette Vizguerra took sanctuary in a Denver church on February 15, 2017. Jake Holschuh

When Jeanette Vizguerra took sanctuary in the basement of the First Unitarian Society in mid-February, the undocumented mother of four from Denver became one of the faces of resistance to President Donald Trump and his platform of increased immigration enforcement.

Vizguerra’s story has been carried by publications across the globe, and her notoriety only increased in April when she was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Vizguerra has just been granted a stay of removal by immigration officials that will protect her from deportation through at least March of 2019, her attorney Hans Meyer has announced.

Today, May 12, Vizguerra will leave sanctuary for the first time since February 15. She and the Meyer Law Office have scheduled a press conference for 8 a.m., at which time more details are expected to emerge as to why immigration officials have changed their minds after ordering Vizguerra’s deportation earlier this year.

The church where Jeanette Vizguerra found sanctuary. First Unitarian

Vizguerra took up sanctuary after a previous stay of her removal expired. The activist has been fighting her deportation since 2009, when she became known to immigration enforcement after being pulled over by police and not having a driver’s license or vehicle insurance.

Since that time, Vizguerra has been waiting on an application for a special “U Visa” that would allow her to remain in the United States, where three of her children are citizens and her eldest daughter is a DACA recipient.

In a press release sent late on Thursday, attorney Meyer said, “Jeanette Vizguerra has demonstrated unimaginable courage to fight for her family, for basic due process of law, and for fundamental fairness in our immigration system. Jeanette is a living example of the true American values of courage, integrity, and perseverance. I am proud to stand alongside her as we work to secure fairness and humanity in both her U visa immigration case as well as our nation’s immigration laws.”

Jeanette Vizguerra holds up a copy of her certificate stating that she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. Courtesy of the Meyer Law Office

The release also included statements from Senator Michael Bennet and Congressman Jared Polis, both of whom had introduced bills in Washington, D.C., advocating on Vizguerra’s behalf.

While also referring to another Denver case, that of Arturo Hernandez Garcia, Bennet said, "I am pleased to hear that Jeanette and Arturo have been granted temporary stays.... These Coloradans have lived in our state for years, contributed to our economy, and should never have been targets for deportation in the first place."

Added Polis: “After [Vizguerra lived] in a church basement for months, ICE has finally decided to do what they should have done in the first place and given her a new stay of removal while Congress considers legislation specific to her case.”

