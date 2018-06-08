What We Saw and Heard on Day One of the Western Conservative Summit

The Western Conservative Summit, the "largest gathering of conservatives outside of Washington, D.C.," as it likes to boast, descended on the Colorado Convention Center today, June 8, for two days of workshops and speeches given by luminaries of the right.

In one large hall, Senator Cory Gardner, attorney general candidate George Brauchler and others spoke to convention-goers about the ills of socialism (Gardner) and wanting to take the politics out of Washington (Brauchler). Across the way in another one of the convention center's cavernous enclaves, various conservative groups and candidates hawked merch and pamphlets in advance of today's main event: a speech by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Michael Roberts will be there and plans to tell you all about it...if he makes it out of the center alive.)

In the meantime, here are some of the things we saw and heard at the Summit.