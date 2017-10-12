The Mega-Irritating John Denver Revival on the 20th Anniversary of His Death

Twenty years ago today, on October 12, 1997, John Denver died when an experimental aircraft he was flying crashed into Monterey Bay off the coast of California. But even before this benchmark anniversary, the makings of a full-scale JD revival was underway, as exemplified by the prominent role his song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" plays in two major films currently unspooling at a multiplex near you. And speaking as a longtime resident of the city for which the man born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. renamed himself, I find that irritating as fuck.

To explain: I grew up in Grand Junction, a town that loved-loved-loved John Denver. In fact, his music was so omnipresent during my youth and adolescence that it seemed as if it was constantly running on a tape loop broadcast by speakers secretly planted on every street corner in town.

Grand Junctionites who came of age under these circumstances tended to either adore or abhor tunes such as "Sunshine on My Shoulders" and, of course," "Rocky Mountain High." The woman who became my wife chose the former response, which makes sense given her fondness for other drecky AM Gold of the era, including The Carpenters, Bread and Bobby Sherman, while I chose the latter course.