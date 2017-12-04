"John Elway F*ck You:" Twitter Puts QB Legend on Blast After Broncos' Loss

John Elway is finally getting criticism for the Broncos' performance this year.

Denver Broncos quarterback legend turned team executive John Elway received a plus-sized amount of credit for the squad's success during the Peyton Manning era, including two Super Bowl appearances and one victory. This goodwill largely protected him from criticism during the team's slide the past two seasons. But no more. Twitter users absolutely roasted Elway during and after the Broncos' completely humiliating 35-9 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3.

In other words, he's no longer the Teflon executive — and that's appropriate given what went down yesterday. The Dolphins notched two safeties for the first time in the franchise's history, and Miami coach Adam Gase, an ex-Broncos assistant who worked hand in hand with Manning, let Elway know how he felt about being essentially snubbed as a possible lead dog in Denver by successfully executing an onside kick.