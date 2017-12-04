"John Elway F*ck You:" Twitter Puts QB Legend on Blast After Broncos' Loss

Denver Broncos quarterback legend turned team executive John Elway received a plus-sized amount of credit for the squad's success during the Peyton Manning era, including two Super Bowl appearances and one victory. This goodwill largely protected him from criticism during the team's slide the past two seasons. But no more. Twitter users absolutely roasted Elway during and after the Broncos' completely humiliating 35-9 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3.
In other words, he's no longer the Teflon executive — and that's appropriate given what went down yesterday. The Dolphins notched two safeties for the first time in the franchise's history, and Miami coach Adam Gase, an ex-Broncos assistant who worked hand in hand with Manning, let Elway know how he felt about being essentially snubbed as a possible lead dog in Denver by successfully executing an onside kick.
During the fourth quarter. When Miami was ahead by 24 points.
We've noted in this space that Elway's quarterback skill set doesn't seem to translate into detecting the same kind of talent in others, given that he oversaw the drafting of Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, all of whom represent busts to varying degrees. He also anointed coach Vance Joseph and protected him after accusations surfaced that VJ had disrobed, climbed into a woman's bed uninvited and pressed his erect penis against her back in 2004, when he was an assistant coach at the University of Colorado Boulder. And while Joseph isn't wholly responsible for what's happened this season, he has clearly done little or nothing to slow the slide.
Granted, Broncos losses at this point aren't the worst thing in the world, since next year's draft picks will be better for each defeat that accrues. But knowing that hasn't made fans on Twitter any less angry at Elway. See what we mean below.
Number 20:
John elway Fuck you— BroncosCoach (@BroncosEgo) December 3, 2017
Number 19:
Me: John Elway doesn't know what the fuck he's doing@Broncos: We now call this The Process— WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@WingDynasty) December 3, 2017
Number 18:
I'm just glad we can't watch Kyle Sloter for 5 games. This is so much better. Fuck you Elway.— S. Jackson (@ScottAJackson) December 3, 2017
Number 17:
Fuck it....bring Tebow back. At least he had motivation for the game. At least he would run the ball HIMSELF and not be afraid to get hit. Fire everyone. Bullshit game. I’ve never been so angry in my life. Elway sucks. Don’t @ me. Don’t like what I said delete me.— Tammy L. Schultz (@TammyLSchultz) December 3, 2017
Number 16:
Elway as delusional as Trump so it makes sense fuck your 118 to 110 or whatever.— indifferent bot (@jont_ebooks) December 3, 2017
Number 15:
gase running an onside kick as a massive “fuck you” to john elway— christmas hamsen (@M5Hansen) December 3, 2017
Number 14:
Elway gets what he deserves. Fuck that man.— Matt Barwick (@therealfoz) December 3, 2017
Number 13:
Bronco country should riot to get VJ fired and I'm tired of hearing john Elway on what players have to do to get a win its not going to happen because of the head coach you chose to coach a veteran team.— 3-9fuck!! Hitthetanker4baker (@MileHIbeauty) December 3, 2017
Number 12:
Fuck they better fire Joseph. This guy was hired for something other than his ability to coach. You might want to unload Elway too.— Fuck-You-Trump (@sjnaus117) December 3, 2017
Number 11:
Hopefully, but I’d be willing to bet Elway will find away to fuck that up considering his draft history.— Steven (@CARRSM11) December 3, 2017
Number 10:
Broncos are gonna be a top 4 draft pick for 2018 and Elway will still fuck up the pick— Fox Mulder (@SB_Coriano) December 3, 2017
Number 9:
John fuckin Elway needs to get us our veteran q.b 2018 a Flacco or tyrod t or somone and get Vance the fuck outta there ASAP is what we need— A.J (@aldo_otaegui) December 4, 2017
Number 8:
1) Waaaaaaah— Racial Dolezal (@SirCoach) December 4, 2017
2) Fuck John Elway. (I can despise them both) https://t.co/Q2acJTjPwB
Number 7:
I thought the same..Vance Joseph? But thought Elway knows his sheeit so I gave him benefit of the doubt. Now I have no doubt HE SUCKS and NEEDS TO GO!— ifc (@hawaiian_i) December 4, 2017
Number 6:
And imo the worst NFL team this season currently is...— Jordan Bridgeman (@Jbridgeman12) December 3, 2017
1. The Denver Broncos.
All three of their QB’s are trash. Their offence is pathetic. Vance Joseph can’t coach. Their D gets no rest cos their offence sucks. Elway is running the team into the ground #broncos #NFLSunday
Number 5:
John Elway on the hot seat after the Dolphins beat the hapless Broncos 35-9! Even the Cleveland #Browns think the Broncos suck! Cleveland just sucks more.— Cameron Rowe (@CameronXRowe) December 3, 2017
Number 4:
Remember when everyone said Elway was a genius for his trade for osweiler. This broncos team sucks. #NFLRedzone— Tom novell (@TomNovell) December 3, 2017
Number 3:
As he should. Smear every bit of this shit in Elway's face. Maybe eventually his ego will be broken enough to make him do the right thing and hire help for personnel decision making. Like Patches O'Houlihan said, when it comes to personnel "he sucks something awful"— Learn. Think. Resist. (@PGator93) December 3, 2017
Number 2:
@dmac1043 I’m watching the most pathetic group of individuals I’ve ever seen on the field wearing our bronco uniforms. No one holds Elway accountable. No one.— Ryan Renner (@RyanRenner17) December 3, 2017
And Trevor just sucks. It’s almost like he’s throwing the game on purpose.
Number 1:
Siemian sucks— Tis the Schmeason (@RhymeswCarbon) December 3, 2017
Osweiler sucks
Lynch sucks
Offensive line sucks
Special teams suck
DT sucks
Therefore
Elway sucks
