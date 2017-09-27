The Brazen Hypocrisy of John Elway Wanting to "Take the Politics Out of Football”

As the traditionally military-friendly National Football League finds itself in an existential crisis with players and some coaches participating in the #TakeAKnee movement, which was inspired by President Trump's "son of a bitch" comment last weekend, John Elway decided to offer his two cents on the debate.

During a weekly interview published on the Broncos' website, Elway, the general manager of the team, called last weekend's demonstrations "a good show of unity," but underscored his real thoughts on the matter by also saying that he wants to "take the politics out of football."