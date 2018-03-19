John Oliver: Mike Pence's Homophobia Has a Colorado Flavor

On the March 18 edition of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver delivered a segment that excoriated Vice President Mike Pence, with a particular concentration on policies he's supported that are widely seen as homophobic. Pence has attempted to refute at least some of his critics by insisting, for instance, that he is not in favor of gay conversion therapy, which supporters believe is capable of ridding homosexuals of their same-sex proclivities. But Oliver undermines such statements by offering as evidence Pence's close association with Colorado Springs' Focus on the Family and its divisive founder, Dr. James Dobson.

Oliver certainly doesn't parse words in regard to Dobson, who he calls a "notorious homophobe" prior to playing a clip in which Dobson introduces himself to an audience like so: "I represent an organization called Focus on the Family that a three-year-old one time called 'Poke Us in the Fanny.' You know, that's not far off from what we're trying to do in some ways."

At that point, Oliver offers a cutting impression of Dobson. "I guess you could say we're thrustin' ourselves into the hole of American spiritual life and reachin' around to grab the tent poles of secular decadence, because that's what Focus on the Family is all about: halfin' gay sex," Oliver's Dobson character maintains. "That's right. Reducin' the amount of gay sex by at least half."