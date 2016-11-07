menu

Join Us Monday Afternoon for a Facebook Live with Gov. Hickenlooper

Monday, November 7, 2016 at 9:58 a.m.
By Ana Campbell
Have a burning question for the governor? Today's your chance to ask.
Jeffrey Beall at Flickr
With the election mere hours away, we're heading to the state capitol to catch up with Governor John Hickenlooper during a Facebook Live today around 1:30 p.m.

We'll have some election-related questions ready, but the whole point of this Facebook Live is to give you, dear reader, an opportunity to interact with us and with the governor. Participating is easy. If you haven't already, "like" our Facebook page. Around 1:30, we'll start our stream and will be on the lookout for questions from you to ask Hickenlooper.

See you then.

