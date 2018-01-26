The Final Reckoning of RTD Execution Shooter Joshua Cummings

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said the swelling around Joshua Cummings's eye, as seen in his booking photo, was caused by "some kind of infection" rather than an injury sustained during his arrest.

After Joshua Cummings was arrested for the January 31, 2017, execution-style slaying of RTD security officer Scott Von Lanken, his statements about being a soldier for the Islamic state suggested that the killing might have been an act of terrorism. But at trial, the simple, shocking facts of the case, not ISIS, took center stage, and at the conclusion of a brisk three-day trial, Cummings was found guilty of first-degree murder.

As we've reported, Denver police officers were dispatched to the area of 16th and Wynkoop streets at around 11 p.m. on January 31st of last year following a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found Von Lanken, a minister who had been working as a security officer to make ends meet, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that two women had been speaking to Von Lanken, asking for information about light-rail routes. During the conversation, a Denver police spokesperson said during a press conference the day after the shooting, the women saw a man approach the victim from behind, point a gun to his neck and "heard him say something to the effect of, 'Do as I tell you to,' and then the shot went off." At that point, the victim fell and the suspect fled on foot.