Why Keanu Reeves Has Been Blamed for Both Parkland and Columbine

Keanu Reeves, as seen in The Matrix and John Wick , has been improperly blamed for two of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

Reporters and anchors covering the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have frequently mentioned the disturbing similarity between images from the latest tragic event, during which seventeen people died, and those from the April 20, 1999, attack on Columbine High School in Littleton. But there's another tie between these tragedies beyond bloodshed and heartache. Politicians and stakeholders desperate to deflect calls for tougher gun laws are once again suggesting that violence in popular culture is more responsible for what happened in Parkland than are easily procured weapons. And as was the case after Columbine, one of the main whipping boys is actor Keanu Reeves.

Really.

Two days after the Parkland attack, during an interview on NPR, Representative Brian Mast, a Florida Republican who's happily accepted donations from the National Rifle Association over the years, tried to change the subject from gun control like so: "What do we do with the biggest pusher of violence? The biggest pusher of violence is, hands down, Hollywood movies [and] hands down, the video-game market. When you look at Call of Duty — when you look at movies like John Wick — the societal impact of people being desensitized to killing in ways that are different than how someone on the battlefield is desensitized is troubling, and very different."