Kevin Lyons Murder Plea Follows Claims About Elway's Lawyer, Two-Headed Snake

Update: Kevin Lyons has pleaded guilty to the murder of Dr. Kenneth Atkinson, a longtime Centennial physician who had been attempting to act as a good Samaritan in a domestic dispute involving Lyons and his wife, who was wounded along with another woman during the attack. Lyons, whose irrational post-arrest claims included calling his wife a "two-headed snake" and claiming that he'd hired "John Elway's lawyer," will spend the rest of his life in jail.

Our previous post, originally published on April 6, 2016, has been incorporated into this post.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Monday, April 4, as we've reported, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard on the 6200 block of East Long Circle in Centennial.

Deputies, assisted by officers with the Greenwood Village Police Department, soon located three victims.

The crime scene. Fox31

They were subsequently identified as Atkinson, 46-year-old Laurie Juergens and 44-year-old Elizabeth Lyons, Kevin's wife.

Both women survived the attack. Lyons, for his part, was taken into custody without incident.

The next day, during his initial court appearance, Lyons continually interrupted the judge in the case: Carlos Samour, who oversaw the Aurora theater shooting trial.

He was quoted as saying to the public defender assigned to him, "You're not my representative, bro. I don't even know you" — after which he claimed to have secured the services of "John Elway's lawyer."

Dr. Kenneth Atkinson. 7News

The prosecution asked that the arrest affidavit remain sealed, and Samour agreed — something that didn't make Lyons very happy. Nonetheless, details of the case were kept secret for more than a year, during which Lyons was subjected to a mental-health evaluation that determined he was competent to stand trial.

The arrest report was finally made public yesterday, May 4, upon the announcement of Lyons's plea. The document quotes Elizabeth Lyons as telling investigators that her husband had been acting "irrational" and "crazy" in the days leading up to the fateful incident, which included shots fired at deputies who responded to the scene. Upon being taken into custody, Lyons announced, "I killed my wife. She is a two-headed snake. I had to kill it. There is a new beginning.”

Today, Lyons will indeed be experiencing a new beginning. He'll start serving a stipulated life sentence without the possibility of parole plus 352 years.

Look below to see a 7News piece broadcast in the days after the shooting, followed by Lyons's mug shot.