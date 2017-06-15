Kiaya Campbell Murder: 14 Other Times Colorado Has Tried Juvie Killers as Adults

A photo of Kiaya Campbell circulated by the Thorton Police Department when she first went missing. Additional photos below. Thornton Police Department

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young has announced his intention to charge the fifteen-year-old suspected of murdering Thornton's Kiaya Campbell, age ten, earlier this month as an adult.

By doing so, he's following in the footsteps of many previous Colorado prosecutors who've taken alleged juvenile killers to adult court. Below, see fourteen examples of what happened when they did.

In March 2011, Burlington prosecutor Robert Watson toyed with the idea of charging a twelve-year-old as an adult for the slayings of his parents, Charles and Marilyn Long, and the wounding of a younger brother and sister. At the time, it appeared that the child might become the youngest person in Colorado history to face adult murder charges.

Watson ultimately chose not to do so, however, and following an August 2011 plea deal, the then-thirteen-year-old was sentenced to seven years in the juvenile corrections system rather than a possible life sentence in adult prison.

Victims Charles and Marilyn Long with other members of their family, whose identities are disguised in this photo. File photo

In our coverage of the Longs, we listed cases involving nine other juveniles who were convicted of adult offenses in Colorado during the 1990s, as originally compiled by the now-defunct Rocky Mountain News. As you'll see by the roster below, the youngest of them was fourteen at the time the original crime was committed:

Nov. 4, 1992 — Thomas ''T.J.'' White, 15, and Marcus Fernandez, 16, killed state Trooper Lyle Wohlers. White is sentenced to consecutive 16-year terms for accessory to murder. Fernandez is sentenced to life without parole. Oct. 31, 1993 — Paul English, 14, shot and killed Carl Banks Jr., 18, in Park Hill, as he was shepherding a group of trick-or-treaters. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison. Feb. 25, 1995 — Raymond James Gone, 16, shot and killed Denver police officer Shawn Leinen. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Sept. 28, 1996 — Jennifer Tombs, 16, shot and killed her baby sitter Latanya Lavallais, 23. She was sentenced to life in prison. Nov. 15, 1996 — Antonio Scott Farrell, 17, and Kevin Blankenship, 16, kidnapped Barbara Castor, 76, from a Brighton parking lot, tied her up and left her near abandoned dam near Strasburg. She died of exposure. They were sentenced to life sentences plus 56 years. Sept. 7, 1998 — Alexander Pogosyan, 17, and friend Michael Martinez, 18, killed four teenagers and a mother in a Labor Day rampage. Martinez was later slain. Pogosyan was sentenced to five consecutive life terms without parole.

Westword's coverage of teens charged as adults shows the difficulty of winning a conviction for actions that don't involve homicide. A case in point involves Merhawi Ocbamichael, who was seventeen in 2012 when the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that it had filed adult counts against him in relation to a series of aggravated robberies. In the end, however, there was a change in strategy. Today, Ocbamichael is 23 and in phase three of Colorado's Youth Offender System (YOS) program.

More recently, Sienna Johnson and Brooke Higgins were hit with adult charges for allegedly conceiving a Columbine-style murder plot at Mountain Vista High School when they were sixteen. Johnson and Higgins fought this designation, but they eventually pleaded guilty to counts that straddled the juvenile and adult systems. They'll each serve terms in Youth Corrections, followed by a stint on supervised adult parole.

Here's more about six additional cases that we've covered, all involving murder or attempted murder. The youngest of those convicted as an adult was fifteen when the crime took place — and one woman spent decades behind bars despite not taking an active part in a killing.

Tara Perry in 2012. Photo by Mark Manger

Tara Perry

Year: 1999

Tara Perry was sentenced to 66 years in prison for attempted murder, robbery, assault and other crimes related to crimes spearheaded by her older, suicidal boyfriend when she was sixteen. As our Alan Prendergast reported in a 2012 feature article titled "The Girl Who Fell to Earth," her sentence was later reduced to forty years — but it was "still the longest of any juvenile in the state who didn't actually kill or maim anyone."

By the way, the attempted murder rap was related to bullets sprayed inside a King Soopers.

The following year, Perry was paroled for her actions in Colorado — but she still had an additional three-year sentence to serve in Wyoming for a Cheyenne home invasion that was part of the rampage. Wyoming currently lists her as on parole.

Greg Smith today. Colorado Department of Corrections

Greg Smith

Year: 2011

In March 2011, the town of Hugo, in Lincoln County, was shaken by the murders of Charles and Laura Clagett, an elderly couple who'd lived in the area for years. Soon, their great grandson — later ID'd as Greg Smith, a few weeks shy of seventeen — was arrested and charged as an adult.

Among other things, Smith took photos of his victims after killing them.

Smith was convicted in January 2013. The earliest year he can be paroled is 2050.

Continue for the story of four other juvenile killers charged as adults.