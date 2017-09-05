Bitter End of Racist Gang Member Kirk Boyd's Meth-Fueled Crime Spree

Shortly after the in-custody suicide of Benjamin Davis, leader of the 211 crew, a notorious white-supremacist prison gang, alleged 211 member Kirk Boyd has been sentenced to decades in stir for a crime spree that prosecutors say stretched over a five-week period and was fueled by methamphetamines.
We first told you about Boyd in a 2015 post that included the photo above, about which one of his Facebook friends commented, "Dam that's a cold ass honkey!!!" And Boyd's actions certainly live up to this description.
Boyd came to the wider public's attention on Saturday morning, November 8, 2015, when he shot an acquaintance — the man was later identified as Christopher Roland — at an apartment building located near the intersection of West 55th Avenue and Newland Street. The pair had apparently gotten into an argument that Boyd ended with a bullet.
An alert for Boyd was issued shortly thereafter, but several days passed without a lead. Then, early on Thursday, November 12, Boyd was spotted by a member of the Commerce City Police Department.
Kirk Boyd being taken into custody after a police standoff.
7News file photo
When the officer attempted to contact him, Boyd, accompanied by a woman, took off in a vehicle. A chase ensued, with police pursuing Boyd from Commerce City into Denver — specifically the 3200 block of Ash Street. That's where Boyd crashed into a parked pickup.
The woman with Boyd was quickly rounded up, but he managed to slip into an unlocked garage on the block. Police soon swarmed the scene, shutting down numerous intersections and telling neighbors to stay inside. Before long, they managed to take Boyd into custody — a moment captured on camera, as seen above.
According to the First Judicial District DA's office, the subsequent investigation revealed that Boyd had a lengthy criminal history, including five felony convictions prior to his latest batch. One of the beefs involved an assault on a pregnant woman.
Moreover, investigators determined that Boyd's latest series of offenses actually began more than a month before the shooting — and many of them involved car thefts, a specialty of the 211 crew. We pointed out in our recent coverage of Davis, who appears to have taken his possible complicity in the 2013 slaying of prison official Tom Clements to his grave, that 211 is a reference to the code for robberies in the California penal code, and vehicles have been among the organization's favorite targets over the years.
Kirk Boyd's 2015 booking photo.
Arvada Police Department
On October 2, 2015, the DA's office maintains, Boyd stole a Lincoln Navigator that he found running in Westminster — a so-called "puffer." Afterward, he used credit cards he found in the swiped ride and drove the vehicle to and from a residence he burglarized in Arvada; many of the items he stole during such jobs were fenced by gang associates, investigators believe. The DA's office says he also took a puffer on November 12, the day his latest run came to an end.
This July, Boyd offered guilty pleas on four felony cases, and he's now been sentenced to spend the next 32 years behind bars.
In a statement, First Judicial District DA Pete Weir credits the Arvada Police Department for taking "the lead role in this massive investigation. They did an outstanding job coordinating with agencies in other jurisdictions to arrest Mr. Boyd and build a strong case" involving six crime scenes and pieces of evidence that numbered in the thousands.
Now, Boyd has gone back to the joint, where the 211 crew got its start. That's a rough way of going full circle, even for a "cold ass honkey."
