Bitter End of Racist Gang Member Kirk Boyd's Meth-Fueled Crime Spree

Shortly after the in-custody suicide of Benjamin Davis, leader of the 211 crew, a notorious white-supremacist prison gang, alleged 211 member Kirk Boyd has been sentenced to decades in stir for a crime spree that prosecutors say stretched over a five-week period and was fueled by methamphetamines.

We first told you about Boyd in a 2015 post that included the photo above, about which one of his Facebook friends commented, "Dam that's a cold ass honkey!!!" And Boyd's actions certainly live up to this description.

Boyd came to the wider public's attention on Saturday morning, November 8, 2015, when he shot an acquaintance — the man was later identified as Christopher Roland — at an apartment building located near the intersection of West 55th Avenue and Newland Street. The pair had apparently gotten into an argument that Boyd ended with a bullet.