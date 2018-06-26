Latest Kratom Salmonella Recall Targets Products Sold in Colorado

Once again, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is targeting kratom products sold in Colorado that are believed to be tainted with salmonella.

The FDA's latest advisory, issued June 21, reveals that Gaia Ethnobotanical, LLC, a company based in Jacksonville, Florida, is voluntarily recalling a series of items containing the controversial herbal pain reliever. They're listed below, along with a roster of other kratom goods that previously tested positive for salmonella, including ones associated with Colorado Springs's Soap Korner. The store is the defendant in what's been characterized as the first lawsuit over kratom and salmonella.

A June 22 FDA update notes that as of last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 199 people had been infected with salmonella associated with kratom across 41 states, including four in Colorado.

Late last year, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment prohibited the sale of kratom for human consumption. A few months later, the CDC and the FDA warned about a "multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections" that had sickened 28 people across twenty states nationwide. At that time, only one person had been sickened in Colorado.

The scientific name for the kratom plant is Mitragyna speciosa, with the "mitra" prefix reflecting the shape of the leaves, which are thought to resemble a bishop's mitre. Getty Images

Then, in April, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a kratom recall against a different Florida firm, Club 13, based in St. Augustine. However, no one here had contracted salmonella from any of Club 13's offerings at the time of the release, which devoted more space to discussing the potential risk of kratom in general than the dangers of salmonella.

Of course, kratom is widely used to help people hooked on heroin and other opioids to kick their habit, and shortly after the Club 13 action, Jack Henningfield, an adjunct professor of behavioral biology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, decried what he sees as the federal government's demonizing of the substance. He told us that former opioid addicts who've successfully used kratom to kill their craving "are reporting they are terrified of losing access. ... These people fear going back to opioids if kratom is banned, and any of us in addiction medicine know that fear is justified. It's predictable that many will go back to opioids and some will die."

As pointed out in the most recent release, the FDA had closed its investigation into the salmonella outbreak linked to kratom. But the latest development suggests that the agency has more reasons for concern. An excerpt reads: "The contaminated kratom products do not appear to share a common source, and the isolated Salmonella are of multiple serotypes, meaning they are not genetically related. This suggests that contamination is not limited to a single source, but may be found among many different kratom sources or suppliers."

Continue to see a list of recalled Gaia Ethnobotanical products, as well as all of the kratom products that have tested positive for salmonella since the outbreak started.

Kratom dubbed "Red Tea" is currently available on the Soap Korner website for $128 per 1,000 grams. soapkorner.com

Products voluntarily recalled by Gaia Ethnobotanical, LLC:



Gaia Ethnobotanical Bali Gold, Gaia Ethnobotanical Elephant, Gaia Ethnobotanical Ganesh MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical Green Dragon, Gaia Ethnobotanical Green Horn, Gaia Ethnobotanical Green Kapuas Hulu, Gaia Ethnobotanical Green Malay, Gaia Ethnobotanical Green MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical Green Thai, Gaia Ethnobotanical Plantation Green MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical Plantation Red MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical Plantation White MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical Purple, Gaia Ethnobotanical Red Bali, Gaia Ethnobotanical Red Borneo, Gaia Ethnobotanical Red Dragon, Gaia Ethnobotanical Red Horn, Gaia Ethnobotanical Red Kapuas Hulu, Gaia Ethnobotanical Red MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical Red Thai, Gaia Ethnobotanical Super Green Malay, Gaia Ethnobotanical White Borneo, Gaia Ethnobotanical White Horn, Gaia Ethnobotanical White MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical White Thai, Gaia Ethnobotanical Yellow Thai, Gaia Ethnobotanical Yellow Vietnam



Products that tested positive for Salmonella and associated companies:

Red MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical, Jacksonville, FL

Red Borneo, Gaia Ethnobotanical, Jacksonville, FL

Green MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical, Jacksonville, FL

White MD, Gaia Ethnobotanical, Jacksonville, FL

White Borneo, Gaia Ethnobotanical, Jacksonville, FL

Plantation RMD, Gaia Ethnobotanical, Jacksonville, FL

Maeng Da Kratom, Ashlynn Marketing Group, Santee, CA

Gold Kratom, Ashlynn Marketing Group, Santee, CA

Red Horn, Spa & Organic Essentials of PA, LLC, Williamsport, PA

Red Borneo, Spa & Organic Essentials of PA, LLC, Williamsport, PA

Red Maeng Da, Spa & Organic Essentials of PA, LLC, Williamsport, PA

Red Malay, Spa & Organic Essentials of PA, LLC, Williamsport, PA

Red Suma, Badger Botanicals LLC, Springville, UT

Red Hula, Badger Botanicals LLC, Springville, UT

Green Hula, Badger Botanicals LLC, Springville, UT

Green Suma, Badger Botanicals LLC, Springville, UT

Raw Source Health Lucky 7, Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, Dallas, GA

Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent White Maeng Da, BJ’s Food Mart, Chandler NC, Pious Lion, Asheville, NC

Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent Limited Release Pink Bali BJ’s Food Mart, Chandler NC, Pious Lion, Asheville, NC

Earth Kratom, Bali Fire Wholesale

Blissful Remedies, Red Maeng Da, World Organix LLC, Las Vegas NV

Blissful Remedies, Gold Series, Ultra Enhanced Indo, World Organix LLC, Las Vegas NV

Blissful Remedies, Kratom + CBD, CBD Infused Maeng Da, World Organix LLC, Las Vegas NV

Unspecified Kratom, CV Indo, Perkasa, Indonesia

Club 13 Maeng Da Red, Staxx Smoke Shop, OK Club 13, St Augustine, FL

Pain Out Malay Kratom, NutriZone, LLC, Houston, TX

Nirvanio Green Malay, NutriZone, LLC, Houston, TX

Pain Out Maeng Da Kratom, NutriZone, LLC, Houston, TX

Pain Out Thai Kratom, NutriZone, LLC, Houston, TX

Nirvanio Special Reserve, NutriZone, LLC, Houston, TX

Nirvanio Premium Quality Maeng Da, NutriZone, LLC, Houston, TX

Nirvanio Green Malay, NutriZone, LLC, Houston, TX

Green Vein Maeng Da, Herbal-Salvation, Nampa, ID

Thai Maeng Da, Herbal-Salvation/Viable Solutions, LLC, Nampa, ID

Red Vein Bali, Herbal-Salvation/Viable Solutions, LLC, Nampa, ID

Red Vein Sumatra, Herbal-Salvation/Viable Solutions, LLC, Nampa, ID

Non-branded kratom powder, Revibe LLC, Kansas City, MO

White Maeng Da, BuyKratomBulk USA, Kansas City, MO Revibe LLC, Kansas City, MO

Red Borneo, BuyKratomBulk USA, Kansas City, MO Revibe LLC, Kansas City, MO

Molecule Super Green Malay, Pure Distribution LLC, Las Vegas, NV

Red Maeng-Da, Avalon Packing

White Maeng-Da, Avalon Packing

Green Maeng-Da, Avalon Packing

Molecule White Vein, Torched Illusions, Beaverton, OR Pure Distribution LLC, Las Vegas, NV

Molecule Green Maeng Da, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Pure Distribution LLC, Las Vegas, NV

Non-branded kratom powder, Triangle Pharmanaturals, Las Vegas, NV

Raw Form Organics Maeng Da Kratom Emerald Green, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Triangle Pharmanaturals, Las Vegas, NV

Raw Form Organics Maeng Da Kratom Ivory White, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Triangle Pharmanaturals, Las Vegas, NV

Raw Form Organics Maeng Da Kratom Ruby Red, Triangle Pharmanaturals, Las Vegas, NV

Red Maeng Da (RMD 1-kg), Kratoma (buy-kratom.us) Kratoma

S.K. Herbalist Red Tea MD Soap Korner (soapkorner.com), Soap Korner, Colorado Springs, CO

Red Vein Borneo Phytoextractum (phytoextractum.com), PDX Aromatics, Portland, OR

Red Borneo Kraken Kratom (krakenkratom.com), PDX Aromatics, Portland, OR

Red Dragon (Red Vein) Kraken Kratom (krakenkratom.com), PDX Aromatics, Portland, OR

White Maeng Da Kraken Kratom (krakenkratom.com), PDX Aromatics, Portland, OR

Bali PDX, Aromatics, Portland, OR

Jamal White PDX, Aromatics, Portland, OR

Jamal Red PDX, Aromatics, Portland, OR

NXT GEN Botanicals Maeng Da, Smoke Station, Salt Lake City, UT NGB Corp, West Jordan, UT

Eclipse Premium Maeng Da, Smoke Station, Salt Lake City, UT Tamarack, Cheyenne, WY

Dragon Bali, Fastrac, Salt Lake City, UT Not stated

Green Bali bulk powder, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Unlabeled

Green Sumatra bulk powder, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Unlabeled

Green Malaysian bulk powder, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Unlabeled

White Maeng Da bulk powder, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Unlabeled

White Borneo bulk powder, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Unlabeled

White Sumatra bulk powder, Torched Illusions, Tigard, OR Unlabeled