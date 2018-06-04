Krystal O'Connell Sues Over Wrongful Conviction in "Shaken Baby" Case

Krystal O'Connell was turned down for parole five times because she denied any involvement in her son's death.

A woman who spent ten years in prison before being cleared of any wrongdoing has filed a federal lawsuit against a former police detective and an ex-caseworker in Alamosa County, claiming that they fabricated evidence to obtain her conviction on charges of fatally injuring her nineteen-month-old son.

In 2004, Krystal Voss was found guilty by an Alamosa jury of fatal child abuse in the death of her son and sentenced to twenty years; prosecutors had argued that Kyran Gaston-Voss's injuries were the result of a violent shaking. But last year Alamosa District Court Judge Pattie Swift ruled that Voss's conviction should be overturned, after new testimony by nationally recognized pediatric specialists that the toddler's devastating brain damage could have been caused by an accidental fall.

Voss, who remarried following her release and now goes by the name Krystal O'Connell, has always maintained her innocence, saying that her son's injuries were sustained while he was being watched by a friend. Her lawsuit contends that investigators concealed exculpatory evidence and exploited her grief over the loss of her son to build a bogus case against her, including a coerced, false confession.