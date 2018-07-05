Lake Christine Fire Update: 500 Homes Evacuated as Burning Acreage Grows

Much of the focus regarding current wildfires in Colorado has been on the 416 Fire outside Durango, the worst of the early blazes, and what is now known as the Spring Creek Fire, a Costilla County disaster that has already become the third-largest conflagration in state history. But there's growing concern about the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt, which is currently smaller than the other two blazes but is still an enormous danger to life and property, with an estimated 500 homes already evacuated and three confirmed destroyed as of this morning.

The most recent update from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, shared at 9:25 a.m. on July 5, reads in part: "The #LakeChristineFire grew significantly on July 4th, due to erratic outflow winds, extremely dry fuels, and single digit relative humidity. Local crews worked all night long, performing firing operations and protecting over a hundred homes. Unfortunately, three homes were destroyed during the extreme fire behavior and prolific ember shower. The fire grew so much that an accurate size estimate is not yet available. Mike Almas’ Northern Rockies Incident Management Team began managing the fire this morning and will continue to coordinate with Eagle County Emergency Operations Center, the Eagle County Sheriff’s office, and all other cooperating agencies."

Like the Spring Creek Fire, which Lake Garland resident and undocumented Danish immigrant Jesper Joergensen has been accused of starting, the Lake Christine Fire is believed to have been caused by humans. According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Richard Karl Miller and 22-year-old Sarah Marcus, both residents of El Jebel, have been accused of fourth-degree arson for allegedly shooting tracer rounds at a Basalt shooting range on the evening of Tuesday, July 3, that caused the initial sparks.

As noted above, the Lake Christine Fire is transitioning from local to federal control. For now, among the best information sources about the situation are the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District and the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Facebook pages.

Here's a July 4 map showing the perimeter of the fire.

Things escalated quickly going into the Fourth of July holiday.

As of 9:10 a.m. that morning, the ECSO posted that the Lake Christine Fire was "currently at 340 acres and is 0 percent contained. Multiple agencies including the @CarbondaleFireDistrict are continuing with FIre Operations today. Evacuation orders are still in place for Hillcrest, Silverado, Original, Pine Ridge and Sagewood neighborhoods, with eighty homes within the evacuation area. An evacuation center is open now at Basalt High School."

Mere hours later, at 4:45 p.m. on the 4th, the ECSO revealed that the total number of acres involved in the fire were around seven times the number from the morning. The estimate of 2,377 acres is still the most recent one.

Moreover, containment was still estimated at 0 percent and the number of evacuated homes had gone up to 500.

The smoke from the Lake Christine Fire seen from a distance. pitkinalert.org

In the subsequent hours, the news just kept getting worse. Here are some additional ECSO warnings:

"Power to the Roaring Fork Valley above Basalt is at risk due to #LakeChristineFire. Prepare for up to a 72 hour outage."

"EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, AND EXTENDING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, EAGLE COUNTY EMERGENCY OFFICIALS HAVE ISSUED AN EVACUATION ORDER FOR ALL PERSONS LIVING, WORKING, OR TRAVELING IN THE VICINITY OF EL JEBEL MOBILE HOME PARK. THIS AREA IS AT IMMEDIATE RISK FROM WILDFIRE."

"This is an advisement for a possible evac order. There is no mandatory evacuation, but you are advised to prepare for evacuation. Notice for Missouri Heights only, including all of Upper Cattle Creek Road and East to the Garfield County Line. This is an advisement for a possible evac order. There is no mandatory evacuation, but you are advised to prepare for evacuation."

The Facebook caption on this photo reads: "Due to fire activity on Highway 82, a second evacuation shelter has been opened at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale (2270 Hwy 133, Carbondale, CO 81623). Missouri Heights residents should evacuate utilizing Fender Lane to Catherine's Store Road." Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Just shy of 11 p.m. last night, a notice of more benign fire activity was shared: "Fire crews are conducting back burn operations near El Jebel trailer park in an attempt to slow the growth of the fire. Please do not call 911 to report flames in the area."

Then came news of more evacuations: "The area east of Upper Cattle Creek Rd in Missouri Heights is now under mandatory evacuation status, including Vista Hi Dr, Blue Creek Trail, Blue Creek Overlook. Evacuees should report to Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale."

Also posted in the minutes before midnight was this advice: "Due to extreme fire conditions and erratic winds, areas being evacuated are rapidly changing. If you feel unsafe, please evacuate immediately; do not wait to be told to evacuate. We are working to verify details and will update as we receive confirmation from crews in the field."

A subsequent message noted that "animals cannot be taken to the evacuation center at Roaring Fork High School. Alpine Animal Hospital 17776 Old Hwy 82 can take pets and has room for a few horses."

Another long shot of the Lake Christine Fire. pitkinalert.org

Then, finally, some good news: "We are pleased to report that backburning operations were successful near the El Jebel mobile home park. There is currently no more active progress of the fire in that direction and crews have been able to prevent the fire from crossing Highway 82. They have a long night ahead of them, but winds appear to be easing which should aid firefighting efforts. Evacuations remain in place, and road closures are still in effect."

At 12:06 a.m. on July 5 came this: "Fire activity appears to be stabilizing and crews are optimistic that no more evacuations will occur tonight. This will be the last post this evening unless conditions change. Information Officers will be on duty beginning at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, and will post new information as it becomes available following the morning operations briefing. Be safe and have a good night!"

Unfortunately, more items have indeed appeared since then, including a voluntary evacuation order for residents living north of Highway 82 and east of County Road 100 that went up at 1:06 a.m.

The 9:25 a.m. post makes it clear that the danger is clearly far from over.

Update: This post was updated at 10:09 a.m. with new details about the Lake Christine Fire.