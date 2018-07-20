Lake Christine Fire Update: Blaze Worsens, Pre-Evacuation Order Issued

The Lake Christine fire near Basalt seemed on the steady road to improvement earlier this week, with nearly 60 percent containment and the announcement that all evacuees could return to the area. But a stretch of hot, dry weather has caused the situation to deteriorate.

The number of acres consumed by the blaze has grown by nearly 900 acres in four days, and plenty of residents have been given the heads-up that they may have to leave again.

"A pre-evacuation notice is in place for residents of Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor

Road, due to increased fire behavior on the eastern flank of the Lake Christine fire," begins the latest announcement from combined state and federal authorities battling the conflagration. "The Eagle County

Sheriff’s Office is contacting residents in these affected areas. Residents should be prepared to leave their homes in the event an evacuation notice is ordered."