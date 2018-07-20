Lake Christine Fire Update: Blaze Worsens, Pre-Evacuation Order Issued

The Lake Christine fire near Basalt seemed on the steady road to improvement earlier this week, with nearly 60 percent containment and the announcement that all evacuees could return to the area. But a stretch of hot, dry weather has caused the situation to deteriorate.
The number of acres consumed by the blaze has grown by nearly 900 acres in four days, and plenty of residents have been given the heads-up that they may have to leave again.
"A pre-evacuation notice is in place for residents of Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor
Road, due to increased fire behavior on the eastern flank of the Lake Christine fire," begins the latest announcement from combined state and federal authorities battling the conflagration. "The Eagle County
Sheriff’s Office is contacting residents in these affected areas. Residents should be prepared to leave their homes in the event an evacuation notice is ordered."
According to the ECSO, the blaze was sparked on the evening of July 3, and by 8:07 p.m. on July 5, it had grown to more than 5,000 acres, with 0 percent containment.
By then, 1,793 residents had been evacuated from 664 homes and three residences were lost.
As of 5:55 p.m. on July 15, according to the federal InciWeb page created for the Lake Christine fire, the involved acreage stood at 6,822 and containment was estimated at 59 percent.
The newest update, posted at 7:23 p.m. July 19, shows containment holding at 59 percent. But the number of acres consumed is up to 7,701, and authorities wouldn't be surprised if that figure goes up another 500 acres by this afternoon.
"Air operations on the fire were heavy yesterday, with two Type-1 Chinook helicopters dropping water and
three single-engine-air-tankers (SEATS) airplanes dropping retardant to support crews on the north flank of the fire," the InciWeb page reveals. "Hotter and drier weather aided fire growth, and a well-developed smoke column was visible into the evening. Similar fire behavior is expected for today, and surrounding communities will be impacted by smoke, depending upon wind direction."
The situation has grown more serious in large part because of meteorological developments.
"Hot and dry weather conditions occurred today with highs from the upper 80s to lower 90s, and minimum percent humidity in the mid to lower teens," the update notes. "Ridge and terrain winds were gusty at times in the afternoon and early evening. These conditions caused some isolated flareups with primarily creeping and smoldering as well as isolated torching."
The good news: The weather is expected to moderate over this coming weekend, giving firefighters a chance to get the upper hand on the fire once again. But the feds are taking no chances. On July 16, a Type 3 incident management team took over coordination of the fight. That's being upgraded to a Type 2 incident management team this morning, July 20.
Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, surrendered to authorities on July 15 after being accused of starting the fire by shooting tracer rounds at the Basalt SWA shooting range maintained by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which closed additional facilities in the state as a cautionary measure.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Here's the list of shooting-range closures:
Byers Canyon Rifle Range — Grand County
Basalt State Wildlife Area shooting range — Eagle County
Plateau Creek State Wildlife Area — Mesa County
Cameo Temporary Shooting Range — Mesa County
West Rifle Creek State Wildlife Area — Garfield County
Hayden Range — Routt County
Yampa Range — Routt County
The two face charges of fourth-degree arson and firing woods or prairie.
Conviction for fourth-degree arson, a Class 4 felony, carries possible imprisonment of two to six years and fines from $2,000 to $500,000 in Colorado. Firing woods or prairie, a Class 6 felony, is punishable by from one year to eighteen months behind bars and fines from $1,000 to $100,000.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!