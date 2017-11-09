Aspen Cop Kicker Contained — for Now

Catching up on a story from earlier this year: Since 2015, authorities in Aspen have sought to make Landin Smith pay for two separate incidents in which he kicked members of the local police department. But in the end, Smith received no jail time for giving officers the boot, even though he's committed similar acts so often that he was nicknamed the Aspen Cop Kicker. Moreover, Smith has spent plenty of time behind bars for his past actions.

As noted in our previous coverage, Smith, who's in his fifties, has been engaged in alcohol-fueled, foot-related abuse of folks on the Aspen force for the better part of a decade. In December 2009, for instance, he was sentenced to four years in prison for an incident the previous August in Koch Lumber Park. Smith had allegedly been drinking, something that violated his bond in another case. But when two cops tried to take him into custody, he kicked up a helluva fuss. As evidence, note that one of the officers suffered three broken bones.

Smith wound up serving three of his four years before being set loose in December 2012. But freedom apparently chafed at him, because about a month after his release, he kicked another cop. He was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a police officer. However, he pleaded the beef down to attempted assault on a first responder, a misdemeanor — albeit one that still earned him another six-month jolt in jail.