Ten Denver Neighborhoods Where One-Bedroom Rent Is Under $1,000

Our recent post about the most expensive neighborhoods for rent in Denver this fall included ten areas in which the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment ranged from just under $1,500 to $2,000 per month. In contrast, the ten least expensive Denver neighborhoods in terms of rent prices right now all boast an average rent price of less than $1,000.

This achievement matches a feat we documented in our summer roundup of the least expensive Denver neighborhoods for rent — but we still have a ways to go before returning to the more reasonable prices we saw two years ago. Note that in December 2015, we published a post touting sixteen Denver neighborhoods where a one-bedroom could be rented for under $1,000 — six more than the current total.

The latest neighborhood data comes from a Zumper report for the fall of 2017, and we've compared the figures to those from both spring and summer. As you'll see, most rent prices are down across the board, with a few exceptions. Moreover, the least expensive neighborhood have seen a drop of more than $200 since the early part of the year.