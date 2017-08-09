Ten Least Expensive Neighborhoods for Rent in Denver This Summer

Our recent post about the most expensive neighborhoods for rent in Denver this summer included ten areas in which the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment ranged from just under $1,500 per month to almost $2,000. In contrast, the ten least expensive Denver neighborhoods in terms of rent prices all boast an average rent price of less than $1,000.
Such neighborhoods have become more rare over the past year and a half or so. In December 2015, we published a post touting sixteen Denver neighborhoods where a one-bedroom could be rented for under $1,000. That number has decreased by 37.5 percent since then.
The latest neighborhood data comes from a Zumper report for the summer of 2017, and we've compared the figures to those from the website's post from the spring of this year. As you'll see, the rent prices for a one-bedroom in five of the neighborhoods are higher (maximum increase: $80 in three months), while they're lower in four, albeit by generally smaller amounts (the biggest decline is $35) and unchanged in one.
Continue for the photo-illustrated details, which should give at least a modicum of hope to bargain-hunting renters.
|
University.
YouTube file photo
Number 10: University
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $990
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,025
Increase/decrease: -$35
|
Athmar Park.
YouTube file photo
Number 9: Athmar Park
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $980
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $900
Increase/decrease: +$80
|
Washington-Virginia Vale.
YouTube file photo
Number 8: Washington-Virginia Vale
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $974
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $925
Increase/decrease: +$49
|
Villa Park.
YouTube file photo
Number 7: Villa Park
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $970
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $995
Increase/decrease: -$25
|
South Platte.
YouTube file photo
Number 5 (tie): South Platte
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $950
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $900
Increase/decrease: +$50
|
Westwood.
YouTube file photo
Number 5 (tie): Westwood
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $950
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $950
Increase/decrease: $0
|
Ruby Hill.
YouTube file photo
Number 4: Ruby Hill
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $900
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $895
Increase/decrease: +$5
|
East Colfax.
YouTube file photo
Number 3: East Colfax
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $875
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $900
Increase/decrease: -$25
|
Mar Lee.
YouTube file photo
Number 2: Mar Lee
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $898
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $850
Increase/decrease: +$48
|
Harvey Park.
YouTube file photo
Number 1: Harvey Park
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $790
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $799
Increase/decrease: -$9
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!