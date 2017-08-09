Ten Least Expensive Neighborhoods for Rent in Denver This Summer

Our recent post about the most expensive neighborhoods for rent in Denver this summer included ten areas in which the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment ranged from just under $1,500 per month to almost $2,000. In contrast, the ten least expensive Denver neighborhoods in terms of rent prices all boast an average rent price of less than $1,000.

Such neighborhoods have become more rare over the past year and a half or so. In December 2015, we published a post touting sixteen Denver neighborhoods where a one-bedroom could be rented for under $1,000. That number has decreased by 37.5 percent since then.

The latest neighborhood data comes from a Zumper report for the summer of 2017, and we've compared the figures to those from the website's post from the spring of this year. As you'll see, the rent prices for a one-bedroom in five of the neighborhoods are higher (maximum increase: $80 in three months), while they're lower in four, albeit by generally smaller amounts (the biggest decline is $35) and unchanged in one.