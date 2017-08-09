 


Additional photos below.
YouTube file photo

Ten Least Expensive Neighborhoods for Rent in Denver This Summer

Michael Roberts | August 9, 2017 | 6:40am
AA

Our recent post about the most expensive neighborhoods for rent in Denver this summer included ten areas in which the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment ranged from just under $1,500 per month to almost $2,000. In contrast, the ten least expensive Denver neighborhoods in terms of rent prices all boast an average rent price of less than $1,000.

Such neighborhoods have become more rare over the past year and a half or so. In December 2015, we published a post touting sixteen Denver neighborhoods where a one-bedroom could be rented for under $1,000. That number has decreased by 37.5 percent since then.

The latest neighborhood data comes from a Zumper report for the summer of 2017, and we've compared the figures to those from the website's post from the spring of this year. As you'll see, the rent prices for a one-bedroom in five of the neighborhoods are higher (maximum increase: $80 in three months), while they're lower in four, albeit by generally smaller amounts (the biggest decline is $35) and unchanged in one.

Continue for the photo-illustrated details, which should give at least a modicum of hope to bargain-hunting renters.

University.
YouTube file photo

Number 10: University

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $990

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,025

Increase/decrease: -$35

Athmar Park.
YouTube file photo

Number 9: Athmar Park

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $980

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $900

Increase/decrease: +$80

Washington-Virginia Vale.
YouTube file photo

Number 8: Washington-Virginia Vale

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $974

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $925

Increase/decrease: +$49

Villa Park.
YouTube file photo

Number 7: Villa Park

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $970

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $995

Increase/decrease: -$25

South Platte.
YouTube file photo

Number 5 (tie): South Platte

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $950

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $900

Increase/decrease: +$50

Westwood.
YouTube file photo

Number 5 (tie): Westwood

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $950

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $950

Increase/decrease: $0

Ruby Hill.
YouTube file photo

Number 4: Ruby Hill

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $900

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $895

Increase/decrease: +$5

East Colfax.
YouTube file photo

Number 3: East Colfax

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $875

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $900

Increase/decrease: -$25

Mar Lee.
YouTube file photo

Number 2: Mar Lee

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $898

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $850

Increase/decrease: +$48

Harvey Park.
YouTube file photo

Number 1: Harvey Park

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $790

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $799

Increase/decrease: -$9

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

