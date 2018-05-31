Levi Tillemann's Campaign Manager Leaves Less Than a Month Before Primary

Levi Tillemann is without a campaign manager less than a month before the primaries.

Less than a month before Colorado's primaries, a key member of 6th District Democrat Levi Tillemann's campaign is gone.

Campaign manager Juan Rodriguez has left the team to be closer to his family, campaign spokesman Joe Erlich says. It's unusual for campaigns to see major shakeups so close to elections (Colorado's primaries are on June 26).

"Juan is a great guy who did a truly remarkable job navigating the caucusing process and getting Levi into the primary," Erlich says. "Ultimately, Juan just needed to be with his family in Fort Collins. We still work with Juan on the campaign's most important issues, subject to his availability of course."