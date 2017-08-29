The Six Least Expensive Metro Denver Homes for Sale Right Now

Even though housing prices in metro Denver have been moderating in some areas thanks to an increase in inventory, home buyers in Denver still face huge challenges, including a shortage of modestly priced properties and the speed with which the ones that get listed disappear. But while the majority of lower-priced houses showcased on MetroDenverHomeListings.com at present are already under contract, we managed to find six listings near or under $200,000 that are still active at this writing.
Expect some or all of them to be gone within hours — as was the case for the home seen at the top of this post, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 888 square-footer at 8204 Ladean Street. Listed at $215,000, the joint was gone almost as quickly as it appeared.
The dwellings on view below are all standalone homes, as opposed to apartments or condominiums, and one of them can be had for less than the price of a new luxury SUV — if you have cash, that is.
Continue to learn more about the six properties, ranked in descending order of price and sporting photos, links and text from the original listings.
5065 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80216
3 Beds
1 Bath
769 Sq Ft
Description:
Sherman home has a finished Attic which is a finished area for an additional bedroom. Amazing investment opportunity for someone looking to flip homes or build their rental portfolio. Grab this Deal before this area transforms into Denver's Next Hottest Neighborhood! The seller has 5 properties all in 80216. Seller is looking for cash with fast 2-3 week close. These single family homes have been long term rentals and are now being sold As Is. The 80216 area is along the I-70 corridor which is undergoing a full transformation. The property values will soar when the project is completed. The other homes are located on Josephine, Milwaukee, Grant and Columbine. The homes are currently empty. The owner also has 10 more homes to come.
4718 Josephine St
Denver, CO 80216
2 Beds
1 Bath
770 Sq Ft
Description:
Property is almost ready for a tenant. Amazing investment opportunity for someone looking to expand their rental portfolio or just getting into rentals. We have completed some work on this home since the pictures were taken. The floors have been leveled, the roof repaired and our team is out there now getting it ready to rent. It has a nice double car garage in the back. The seller has 5 properties all in 80216. Seller wants a cash buyer so send us your offer to close in 2-3 weeks. These single family homes have been long term rentals and are now being sold As Is. The 80216 area is along the I-70 corridor which is undergoing a full transformation. The other homes are located on Grant, Milwaukee, Sherman and Columbine. The homes are currently empty. The owner also has 10 more homes to come.
641 Dakin St
Denver, CO 80221
3 Beds
1 Bath
960 Sq Ft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Starter Home in Denver! Great floor plan, with large Master Bedroom and New wood flooring! Great location for access to I-25 and Downtown, providing access to everything Denver has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity to purchase your new home in Denver!
1115 S Zenobia St
Denver, CO 80219
2 Beds
1 Bath
693 Sq Ft
No additional description.
2803 S Decatur St
Denver, CO 80236
1 Bed
1 Bath
792 Sq Ft
Description:
Amazing investment opportunity. You can fix and flip, or .22 acres in Denver means this property is ready to either be scraped for a new build, or you can build tandem housing/duplex. This is a huge corner lot. Home is old and vacant. Whatever is on property is yous. Lot is 157 x 69 and you can do tandem housing. City will not split lot. You can fix and flip, or scrape and build single home or tandem homes.
3500 S King St J
Denver, CO 80236
2 Beds
1 Bath
784 Sq Ft
Description:
Lots of natural light*New subflooring in kitchen and back hallway with new linoleum and carpet* New sewer line*rolled roof 1.5 yrs old and newer paint and appliances within 1.5 years.* Must see* Bright and cheery*Much less than rent for 2 bed/1 bath*Must have 24 hour advance notice for ALL SHOWINGS - NO EXCEPTION!*Call listing agent directly for all showings* Seller willing to negotiate on price some, but must be CASH AS IS SALE!!!* Quick possession.
