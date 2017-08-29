The Six Least Expensive Metro Denver Homes for Sale Right Now

Even though housing prices in metro Denver have been moderating in some areas thanks to an increase in inventory, home buyers in Denver still face huge challenges, including a shortage of modestly priced properties and the speed with which the ones that get listed disappear. But while the majority of lower-priced houses showcased on MetroDenverHomeListings.com at present are already under contract, we managed to find six listings near or under $200,000 that are still active at this writing.

Expect some or all of them to be gone within hours — as was the case for the home seen at the top of this post, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 888 square-footer at 8204 Ladean Street. Listed at $215,000, the joint was gone almost as quickly as it appeared.

The dwellings on view below are all standalone homes, as opposed to apartments or condominiums, and one of them can be had for less than the price of a new luxury SUV — if you have cash, that is.