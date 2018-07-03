Thanks, Drought and Heat: All the Fourth of July Fireworks Cancellations to Date

On Thursday, June 28, Denver tied its all-time hottest temperature on record, with the mercury soaring to 105 degrees at the official observation site at Denver International Airport. Couple that with a bone-dry June to date, and many Fourth of July plans — including fireworks — could be at risk.

Burn bans are in place across most of Colorado, something that'll surely impact campers hoping to head up for the Fourth and the weekend after it. If you're looking to camp and still have a fire, only the far northern counties in Colorado are currently without a burn ban, which are in place because of a hot, dry stretch in Colorado, one that's already triggered several wildfires and could create more.