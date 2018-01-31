Why Corey "Save Your Heart" Clemons Was Shot Dead in Front of His Mom

Mere months after getting a tattoo on the left side of his chest that read "Save Your Heart for Someone Who Leaves You Breathless," Corey Clemons's heart stopped.

In the immediate aftermath of his fatal shooting in Aurora two years ago, few details were released, and that remained the case even after Lloyd Rickey Henderson was arrested and charged with the crime days later.

But now, in the wake of Henderson's conviction and sentencing, we know that the gunman felled Clemons in front of his mother after using a bullet to intervene in a clash between her son and her live-in boyfriend that both parties would have otherwise survived.