#MakeColoradoSnowAgain: 15 Twitter Pleas Inspired by Viral Pic

#MakeColoradoSnowAgain: 15 Twitter Pleas Inspired by Viral Pic

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 6:43 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
This photo by Steamboat Radio's Shannon Lukens has gone viral.
This photo by Steamboat Radio's Shannon Lukens has gone viral. Tweets and more below.
Facebook
A A

There have been protests aplenty in Colorado in recent days, from an anti-Trump march that briefly closed I-25 to a rally inspired by the Standing Rock pipeline controversy in North Dakota.

But there's one demonstration people of every political persuasion can get behind — picketing by bros in Steamboat Springs that inspired the hashtag #MakeColoradoSnowAgain.

The photo above, shared on Facebook by Steamboat Radio's Shannon Lukens, has gone viral across Colorado, and no wonder. According to Weather.com, the high temperature in downtown Denver today is supposed to 79. And in case you've forgotten, which would be totally understandable, it's November 15.

Look below to see our fifteen favorite #MakeColoradoSnowAgain tweets. Powder to the people!

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Continue for eight more Twitter pleas to #MakeColoradoSnowAgain.

