#MakeColoradoSnowAgain: 15 Twitter Pleas Inspired by Viral Pic
There have been protests aplenty in Colorado in recent days, from an anti-Trump march that briefly closed I-25 to a rally inspired by the Standing Rock pipeline controversy in North Dakota.
But there's one demonstration people of every political persuasion can get behind — picketing by bros in Steamboat Springs that inspired the hashtag #MakeColoradoSnowAgain.
The photo above, shared on Facebook by Steamboat Radio's Shannon Lukens, has gone viral across Colorado, and no wonder. According to Weather.com, the high temperature in downtown Denver today is supposed to 79. And in case you've forgotten, which would be totally understandable, it's November 15.
Look below to see our fifteen favorite #MakeColoradoSnowAgain tweets. Powder to the people!
Number 15:
Sometimes I play dress up with my board because I am unable to wait any longer #MakeColoradoSnowAgain please pic.twitter.com/UbErNxYTMW— AJ Ocasio (@AJ_Ocasio) November 14, 2016
Number 14:
In other news, climate change is real. #MakeColoradoSnowAgain https://t.co/6I46a9ehQf— Jennifer Barrow (@jenninext) November 14, 2016
Number 13:
Denver decided to extend summer until mid November & is going straight into winter #whathappenedtofall #MakeColoradoSnowAgain pic.twitter.com/aVIsjbWSxb— Vanessa (@vleo21) November 15, 2016
Number 12:
There's literally a dude wearing a tank and shorts at school today. That shouldn't even be a thing mid November #MakeColoradoSnowAgain— Greyson Gilder (@GilderGreyson) November 14, 2016
Number 11:
#silverthornecolorado #blueriver #summitcounty #colorado #rockymountains #november #makecoloradosnowagain pic.twitter.com/cB2Hfg5kaG— Aspen Dukes (@mountaingrl0714) November 14, 2016
Number 10:
This sounds wired but I'm missing the snow #MakeColoradoSnowAgain— Ca$hCarti (@BrazyBeBoolin) November 14, 2016
Number 9:
#MakeColoradoSnowAgain pic.twitter.com/jqgmMIIL6B— Wyatt Brunson (@WyattBrunson) November 14, 2016
Continue for eight more Twitter pleas to #MakeColoradoSnowAgain.Next Page
