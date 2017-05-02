Man Killed Skiing at Loveland Marks 14th Colorado Resort Death This Season

Atop the West Ropes run at Loveland Ski Area, where the latest tragedy took place. YouTube

The Loveland Ski Area has confirmed that a thus-far-unidentified male skier died at the resort on Friday, April 28. The man is the fourteenth person to perish as a result of an accident at a Colorado ski area during the 2016-2017 season, and the second to lose his life at Loveland in just over a month.

That this news is only coming out now is explained by the arcane manner in which such tragedies are handled in the state. As we've noted in our previous coverage of Colorado ski area deaths, no state or federal agency officially gathers information about resort casualties. Hence the task is left to the ski areas themselves or industry groups such as Colorado Ski Country USA, which is associated with 22 resorts in the state, or the National Ski Areas Association, a Lakewood-based organization that compiles an annual list of deaths across the country sans names, locations or specific details.

These groups do their best to release the smallest amount of information possible about each episode, which tends to minimize negative publicity that inevitably accompanies such accidents. But this approach can lead to some deaths being effectively concealed from the general public. For example, Westword was the first news agency in Colorado to report that Jim Bell, a firefighter from Kansas, died after a ski accident at Crested Butte in February — but a Colorado Ski Country representative said he was unaware of Bell's identity when we contacted the group for an April 18 post.

Five deaths during the 2016-17 season were associated with the Breckenridge ski area, where another four people died skiing in 2015-2016. They are Kevin Pitts, who died on December 19, 2016; Sean Haberthier, who died on January 13; Ricardo Cohen, who died on February 10; Tess Smith, who died on March 6; and Logan Goodwin, a twelve-year-old who died from injuries sustained at Breck on April 8.

The other victims of ski-area-related fatalities this season are San Antonio mom Kelly Huber, age forty, who fell to her death from Granby Ranch's Quick Draw Express ski lift on December 29, 2016; Alicyn Mitcham, a seventeen-year-old from Colmesneil, Texas, who died after crashing into a tree while skiing at Winter Park Resort on February 15; Andrew Garcia, who died from a snowboarding accident at Buttermilk, an Aspen Skiing Company resort on February 23; Kressyda Ming, a New Mexico mother of five, whose death at Purgatory, in southwestern Colorado not far from Durango, took place on February 25; Tien Tran, a Buckley airman from Hawaii, killed while snowboarding at Eldora on March 7; Michael Black, who succumbed to injuries sustained at Wolf Creek resort on March 21; Cole Barker, who died on March 24 after a Loveland ski area crash.

Cole Barker died after a skiing accident at Loveland in March. GoFundMe file photo

The latest fatality means that Loveland is the only Colorado ski area other than Breckenridge with multiple deaths this season.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. on the 28th, according to John Sellers, a spokesman for Loveland Ski Area who corresponded via e-mail, an incident involving a male skier took place on the resort's West Ropes run. Specifically, representatives of the on-duty ski patrol were informed that an individual was missing.

The man was located at around 1:07 p.m., at which point rescuers attempted to administer CPR. However, Sellers confirmed that resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and that the skier was pronounced dead at the scene. He added: "Loveland Ski Area wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the skier."

Sellers referred further questions to the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office, where a representative said the matter remains under investigation and no information can be released at this time. As such, we don't yet know the victim's identity or details about the accident, including whether or not he was wearing a helmet.

Many ski areas in the state have already shut down for the season, but not Loveland, whose closing day is listed as May 7.

The total of deaths at Colorado ski resorts this season (fourteen) is the highest since the 2011-2012 season, when 22 people died.

