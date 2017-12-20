Previous Bust for Alleged Sex Assaulter Mark Wray: Pissing on His Wife's Head

Mark Wray, who was arrested this week for alleged sexual assault against a woman at a Boulder gas station, has been in trouble with the law before. We first wrote about Wray seven years ago, when he was busted for, among other things, pissing on his wife's head.

At about 11:15 p.m. on April 27, 2010, as we reported at the time, Boulder police officers responded to a call from a convenience store near a Highway 36 on-ramp. The female caller identified herself as Wray's common-law wife. Like Wray, she was homeless, and she told police she'd been sitting on the ground flying a sign asking for money when they got into an argument.

"As they continued to argue, the suspect unzipped his pants and peed on her head," then-Boulder Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Huntley told us. "She stood up and ran from him, and he grabbed her backpack and threw it in a creek."