Marty Lenz to Replace Steffan Tubbs on KOA's Colorado Morning News

Marty Lenz, a Denver native and former Colorado State University footballer who worked at several metro-area stations before becoming a prominent media personality in San Francisco, has been named the new host of KOA's signature program, Colorado Morning News. He'll succeed Steffan Tubbs, who was fired by KOA following his arrest last July on suspicion of domestic violence by telephone. That charge was subsequently dismissed, and Tubbs says the station hinted that he might be able to return before shutting the door on that possibility a few weeks back.

"We searched high and low" for a new Colorado Morning News host, says Tim Hager, market manager for iHeartMedia's Denver stations, including KOA, where Lenz is scheduled to make his debut on January 8, 2018. "We looked across the entire country and looked locally as well. But at the end of the day, Marty brought so much — being a local guy, understanding what KOA means to the community as a heritage, monster brand, and having the news chops that he has. Bringing him home made a lot of sense."

Hager points out that Lenz is "a Columbine High School graduate who played wide receiver for CSU" — and he previously worked in Denver radio, as documented by Westword. In March 1996, we noted that Lenz was among the first hires by 99.5/The Hawk, and a September 1999 column noted his work as afternoon-drive jock at smooth-jazz signal KHIH and a similar gig programming for Lycos Radio.